Burnt hot dogs not for sale at HHDBurnt hot dogs not for sale at HHD

Power district will demonstrate the damage of electricity and urge safety around power lines.

Elizabeth Hodges

August 30, 2023

person holding Hot dog on pole touching power lines
HOT DOG ON FIRE: Everything appears to be fine on the outside of the hot dog during this demonstration put on by the Southern Public Power District. However, cut open that hot dog to find it burned. This eye-opening experience shows people the importance of power line safety. Farm Progress

Using pickles and hog dogs to demonstrate the dangers of electricity could be found amusing. However, the outcome of this in real-life is the exact opposite.

The Southern Public Power District will bring its Hotline Demonstration Trailer all three days of the farm show. Linemen will show the damage that 7,200 volts can do to multiple items, such as a hot dog.

A lineman, using proper safety equipment, will lay a hot dog to simulate an appendage on the power line. From the outside, the hot dog will appear normal. However, when broken open, the hot dog will have burn marks on the inside, which is exactly what electricity does.

Southern’s linemen will put on demonstrations the first day of the event, and neighboring public power districts will handle the demonstrations with the trailer for the remaining two days.

Attendees will see just how powerful the electricity flowing through power lines is. Consider carving out a little bit of time in your Husker Harvest Days schedule to head on over for this important safety message.

Find this event at Customer Solutions Network on Lot 1155.

Downed line? Call and stay in car

These days, electricity might be something that is taken for granted. While the power lines above us impact our daily lives, we often don’t look up. Safety involving the use of electricity should never be downplayed.

Southern Public Power District is back at the show this year to demonstrate power line safety. Its key message will be: When coming across downed lines, stay in your car and call your power district for help.

Farm Safety

About the Author(s)

Elizabeth Hodges

Elizabeth Hodges

Staff Writer, Farm Progress

Growing up on a third-generation purebred Berkshire hog operation, Elizabeth Hodges of Julian, Neb., credits her farm background as showing her what it takes to be involved in the ag industry. She began her journalism career while in high school, reporting on producer progress for the Midwest Messenger newspaper.

While a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she became a Husker Harvest Days intern at Nebraska Farmer in 2022. The next year, she was hired full time as a staff writer for Farm Progress. She plans to graduate in 2024 with a double major in ag and environmental sciences communications, as well as animal science.

Being on the 2022 Meat Judging team at UNL led her to be on the 2023 Livestock Judging team, where she saw all aspects of the livestock industry. She is also in Block and Bridle and has held different leadership positions within the club.

Hodges’ father, Michael, raises hogs, and her mother, Christy, is an ag education teacher and FFA advisor at Johnson County Central. Hodges is the oldest sibling of four.

