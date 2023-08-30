Using pickles and hog dogs to demonstrate the dangers of electricity could be found amusing. However, the outcome of this in real-life is the exact opposite.

The Southern Public Power District will bring its Hotline Demonstration Trailer all three days of the farm show. Linemen will show the damage that 7,200 volts can do to multiple items, such as a hot dog.

A lineman, using proper safety equipment, will lay a hot dog to simulate an appendage on the power line. From the outside, the hot dog will appear normal. However, when broken open, the hot dog will have burn marks on the inside, which is exactly what electricity does.

Southern’s linemen will put on demonstrations the first day of the event, and neighboring public power districts will handle the demonstrations with the trailer for the remaining two days.

Attendees will see just how powerful the electricity flowing through power lines is. Consider carving out a little bit of time in your Husker Harvest Days schedule to head on over for this important safety message.

Find this event at Customer Solutions Network on Lot 1155.

Downed line? Call and stay in car

These days, electricity might be something that is taken for granted. While the power lines above us impact our daily lives, we often don’t look up. Safety involving the use of electricity should never be downplayed.

Southern Public Power District is back at the show this year to demonstrate power line safety. Its key message will be: When coming across downed lines, stay in your car and call your power district for help.