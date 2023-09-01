The Agricultural Institute of Nebraska and Farm Progress awarded Husker Harvest Days scholarships to nine Nebraska youth.

The Husker Harvest Days agricultural scholarship winners were chosen from 2023’s high school graduates in Nebraska pursuing advanced degrees in agriculture, agribusiness or other agriculture-related fields from an accredited university, college or technical school in the state.

The students selected:

were active in high school and extracurricular activities

were engaged in their respective communities

carried high grade-point averages

Here are this year’s nine scholarship winners:

Aidan Anderson. Anderson is a graduate of St. Paul High School. He plans to study animal science as a pre-veterinary focus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Anderson has a passion for caring for the well-being of animals — something he has had the opportunity to experience firsthand while assisting his father at Anderson Animal Medicine. Anderson is the son of Adrian and Tracy Anderson of St. Paul.

Clark Brown. Brown is a graduate of Central City High School and will attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice to study farm management production. Brown hopes to bring back a gained knowledge of agriculture to benefit his family’s farm. Brown’s parents are Kevin and Ann Brown of Marquette.

Bo Bushhousen. Bushhousen is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag systems technology. He hopes to bring new technology to his family farm to grow the operation. He is the son of Brad and Lana Bushhousen of St. Libory.

Devin Danielson. Danielson is a graduate of Aurora High School and plans to study animal science and diversified agriculture at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Danielson says he has always had a passion for being a farmer and hopes to expand his knowledge and network to continue growing the family farm. Danielson is the son of Darin and Carol Danielson of Aurora.

Cali Gutz. Gutz is a graduate of Osmond Community Schools and plans to study agribusiness with a banking and finance option at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Gutz wants to use her strong understanding of math to help small businesses, farms and ranches make wise financial decisions to further grow their operations and ensure success for many generations. Gutz is the daughter of Marvin and Melanie Gutz of Osmond.

Owen Harb. Harb is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High School. He will study agronomy and ag business at Nebraska Technical School of Agriculture. His career choice is based on his ag upbringing and his love of the outdoors. His parents are Jason and Annette Harb of Grand Island.

Creyton Line. Line is a graduate of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools and plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag economics with a focus on farm and ranch management. His area of study will give him insight into the financial side of agriculture to supplement the hard skills he has developed through FFA and with work at a ranch. Creyton is the son of Darby and Annette Line of Miller.

Jordan Pankonin. Pankonin is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High and plans to study agribusiness at Concordia University. Pankonin wants to merge her interest in the ag industry with her enjoyment of math and business. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Tricia Pankonin of Alda.