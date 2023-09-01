Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

9 students receive HHD scholarships9 students receive HHD scholarships

Farm Progress and AIN award ag scholarships to Nebraska youth.

Mindy Ward

September 1, 2023

3 Min Read
student holding papers while looking at the words scholarship on computer screen
COLLEGE FUND: Farm Progress and the Agricultural Institute of Nebraska continue a tradition of investing in the next generation of agriculture by awarding nine students with Husker Harvest Days scholarships. rawpixel/Getty Images

The Agricultural Institute of Nebraska and Farm Progress awarded Husker Harvest Days scholarships to nine Nebraska youth.

The Husker Harvest Days agricultural scholarship winners were chosen from 2023’s high school graduates in Nebraska pursuing advanced degrees in agriculture, agribusiness or other agriculture-related fields from an accredited university, college or technical school in the state.

The students selected:

  • were active in high school and extracurricular activities

  • were engaged in their respective communities

  • carried high grade-point averages

Here are this year’s nine scholarship winners:

Aidan Anderson. Anderson is a graduate of St. Paul High School. He plans to study animal science as a pre-veterinary focus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Anderson has a passion for caring for the well-being of animals — something he has had the opportunity to experience firsthand while assisting his father at Anderson Animal Medicine. Anderson is the son of Adrian and Tracy Anderson of St. Paul.

Clark Brown. Brown is a graduate of Central City High School and will attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice to study farm management production. Brown hopes to bring back a gained knowledge of agriculture to benefit his family’s farm. Brown’s parents are Kevin and Ann Brown of Marquette.

Bo Bushhousen. Bushhousen is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag systems technology. He hopes to bring new technology to his family farm to grow the operation. He is the son of Brad and Lana Bushhousen of St. Libory.

Devin Danielson. Danielson is a graduate of Aurora High School and plans to study animal science and diversified agriculture at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Danielson says he has always had a passion for being a farmer and hopes to expand his knowledge and network to continue growing the family farm. Danielson is the son of Darin and Carol Danielson of Aurora.

Cali Gutz. Gutz is a graduate of Osmond Community Schools and plans to study agribusiness with a banking and finance option at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Gutz wants to use her strong understanding of math to help small businesses, farms and ranches make wise financial decisions to further grow their operations and ensure success for many generations. Gutz is the daughter of Marvin and Melanie Gutz of Osmond.

Owen Harb. Harb is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High School. He will study agronomy and ag business at Nebraska Technical School of Agriculture. His career choice is based on his ag upbringing and his love of the outdoors. His parents are Jason and Annette Harb of Grand Island.

Creyton Line. Line is a graduate of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools and plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag economics with a focus on farm and ranch management. His area of study will give him insight into the financial side of agriculture to supplement the hard skills he has developed through FFA and with work at a ranch. Creyton is the son of Darby and Annette Line of Miller.

Jordan Pankonin. Pankonin is a graduate of Grand Island Northwest High and plans to study agribusiness at Concordia University. Pankonin wants to merge her interest in the ag industry with her enjoyment of math and business. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Tricia Pankonin of Alda.

Read more about:

Education

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

63°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 79º

Night 61º

8.68 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 30, 2023
Crop Disease
Farm Progress America, August 30, 2023Farm Progress America, August 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE