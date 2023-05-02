Nebraska was one of only seven states across the country where planted acres of industrial hemp rose by more than 10% in 2022 over the previous year.

Nebraska’s hemp acreage for 2022 — at 300 acres planted — was up 15.4% over 2021, according to a Nebraska USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report released April 19. Compare that with neighboring Kansas — at 980 acres planted — which was up by 81.5% over the previous year.

Other neighbors such as South Dakota rank among the top industrial hemp states, with 2,800 acres planted last year, up 51.4%. Missouri planted 1,900 acres — up 35.7% over 2021 — according to NASS.

Down nationally

The total acres of industrial hemp planted in the open totaled 28,314 for the U.S. in 2022, down 48% from the previous year. The crop had a value of $212 million, also down by 70% from 2021.

Harvested acres nationally totaled 18,251, down 45%. In Nebraska, harvested acres totaled 280, which was up from 250 acres in 2021.

The top 5 industrial hemp states include:

1. Montana. 3,500 acres planted; 1,470 acres harvested.

2. South Dakota. 2,800 acres planted; 2,550 harvested.

3. Oregon. 2,100 acres planted; 1,900 acres harvested.

4. Missouri. 1,900 acres planted; 1,400 acres harvested.

5. Colorado. 1,600 acres planted; 480 harvested.

Learn more at nass.usda.gov.