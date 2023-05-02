Nebraska Farmer Logo

Nebraska was one of seven states where industrial hemp acres grew by more than 10% in 2022.

Curt Arens

May 2, 2023

Nebraska was one of only seven states across the country where planted acres of industrial hemp rose by more than 10% in 2022 over the previous year.

Nebraska’s hemp acreage for 2022 — at 300 acres planted — was up 15.4% over 2021, according to a Nebraska USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report released April 19. Compare that with neighboring Kansas — at 980 acres planted — which was up by 81.5% over the previous year.

Other neighbors such as South Dakota rank among the top industrial hemp states, with 2,800 acres planted last year, up 51.4%. Missouri planted 1,900 acres — up 35.7% over 2021 — according to NASS.

Down nationally

The total acres of industrial hemp planted in the open totaled 28,314 for the U.S. in 2022, down 48% from the previous year. The crop had a value of $212 million, also down by 70% from 2021.

Harvested acres nationally totaled 18,251, down 45%. In Nebraska, harvested acres totaled 280, which was up from 250 acres in 2021.

The top 5 industrial hemp states include:

1. Montana. 3,500 acres planted; 1,470 acres harvested.

2. South Dakota. 2,800 acres planted; 2,550 harvested.

3. Oregon. 2,100 acres planted; 1,900 acres harvested.

4. Missouri. 1,900 acres planted; 1,400 acres harvested.

5. Colorado. 1,600 acres planted; 480 harvested.

Learn more at nass.usda.gov.

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

