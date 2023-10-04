Sponsored By
Sprayer care: Tips for optimizing efficiency in fieldSprayer care: Tips for optimizing efficiency in field

Calibration, nozzle management and proper cleanout are important tasks in keeping sprayers operating at full efficiency.

Elizabeth Hodges

October 4, 2023

Nebraska Extension weed management educator, Chris Proctor in front of sprayer
PUTTING TOGETHER PUZZLE: Chris Proctor, Nebraska Extension weed management educator, knows how many different pieces go into sprayer care. At Soybean Management Field Days this past August, Proctor offered helpful tips and reminders on sprayer care that will allow producers to spray efficiently and reduce drift. Photos by Elizabeth Hodges

Sprayer management can feel like an impossible puzzle to solve. From nozzle selection to sprayer calibration to tank cleanout, each step is important to eradicate weeds and pests.

“It [sprayer management] seems simple. You just dump something in a tank and drive across the field,” says Chris Proctor, Nebraska weed management Extension educator. “But there are a lot of factors that go into making sure that the application is effective.”

Proctor and his graduate students walked through different management decisions when it comes to the sprayer. They also demonstrated to producers how to choose the right nozzle and find malfunctioning ones on a sprayer at a University of Nebraska 2023 Soybean Management Field Day event at Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

With the increase in input costs, taking these tips into consideration can ultimately help the bottom line:

Nozzle selection. The first step of choosing the best nozzle is understanding what weeds are being targeted and the current growth stage of the crop. It can be hard to balance finding the trade-off of reducing drift but also maximizing effectiveness. Droplet size, drift risk and coverage are all related factors that need to be considered. The coarser the droplet size is, the lower the coverage is. However, it also lowers drift risk.

“You can increase coverage by decreasing droplet size, but you are going to increase potential for drift,” Proctor says. “You have to play a little bit of a tug-of-war game in terms of picking the right nozzle to match the scenario.”  

SPRAY RATES: Ana Clara Gomes (right), a UNL graduate student, shows producers how to use bags to calibrate their sprayers. By collecting the output from each nozzle, producers can ensure that their sprayers are being fully optimized.

Sprayer calibration. It goes without saying that the nozzle spacing, sprayer speed, pressure and output should all match the nozzle information. But periodically checking that the numbers match with the output of the sprayer will optimize efficiency. Make sure to note damaged or plugged nozzles that will compromise distribution.

Here are five steps from Nebraska Extension to correctly calibrate your sprayer:

  1. Check hose and nozzle leaks. Make sure to use the test mode based on the nozzle information.

  2. Install bags on each nozzle. This will allow you to visualize the outputs of each nozzle.

  3. Turn the sprayer on for one minute. Collect the weight of all the bags to get your flow rate in gallons per minute.

  4. Look at the results. If you witness 10% over the expected flow rate, your nozzle needs to be changed. If it is under 10% under the flow rate, it will be beneficial to do a cleanout of the nozzle.

  5. Test it out again. Match the numbers of the monitor with the boom, and make sure to note the improvements you made.

Tank cleanout. It might not always be feasible to dedicate a sprayer for specific pesticide applications. It is important to properly clean out the tank when switching between products and crops. Specifically to soybeans, dicamba can cause damage to non-dicamba resistant crops. As sprayers get more advanced, Proctor recommends that you take the time to thoroughly clean out your sprayer to avoid mishaps in the field.

For more information about weed management or sprayer care, reach out to Proctor at [email protected].

Staff Writer, Farm Progress

Growing up on a third-generation purebred Berkshire hog operation, Elizabeth Hodges of Julian, Neb., credits her farm background as showing her what it takes to be involved in the ag industry. She began her journalism career while in high school, reporting on producer progress for the Midwest Messenger newspaper.

While a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she became a Husker Harvest Days intern at Nebraska Farmer in 2022. The next year, she was hired full time as a staff writer for Farm Progress. She plans to graduate in 2024 with a double major in ag and environmental sciences communications, as well as animal science.

Being on the 2022 Meat Judging team at UNL led her to be on the 2023 Livestock Judging team, where she saw all aspects of the livestock industry. She is also in Block and Bridle and has held different leadership positions within the club.

Hodges’ father, Michael, raises hogs, and her mother, Christy, is an ag education teacher and FFA advisor at Johnson County Central. Hodges is the oldest sibling of four.

See more from Elizabeth Hodges
