Kinze releases new 5670 model split-row planter

Following up on its announcement of its 5000 Series planters last year, Kinze calls its new 5670 model planter “the next generation of innovation in our split-row lineup,” according to Brad Niensteadt, lead product specialist at Kinze. Preordering begins in April, and the planter will arrive on farms around this time next year.

Featuring the 5000 Series’ all-electric drive and cast-iron frame, which has 20- and 30-inch configurations, the 5670 model incorporates the split-row configuration of Kinze’s pivot-fold frame. It’s narrow when transported, stable in the field and available in 12/23-row and 16/31-row configurations. A spec sheet from Kinze notes that it plants both 15- and 30-inch row widths and can be used as a dedicated narrow-row planter or a multi-crop planting workhorse. Most notably, the 5670 doesn’t have any zerks to grease.

No more grease zerks

“The biggest thing is less daily maintenance,” Niensteadt says about the 5670’s life-long fiber bushings. “Instead of spending your time greasing, you’re spending your time planting. … Really, it’s about uptime. More acres planted in a day, making it more efficient, giving you more time every year.”

Design elements noted in the spec sheet include shim-less gauge wheel pivot arms, large cast parallel arms equipped with double bushings, disc openers with double-row bearings and hardened scrapers, and greaseless row markers. The planter also has a quick flip-up wheel tail so “you can truly see what’s going on in the trench,” Niensteadt says, noting it can be shipped with a variety of factory-installed options.

Kinze is offering a fertilizer package with split-row option and the ability to support fertilizer openers.

“It’s really the first time we’ve offered that, and bulk-fill speed. All of that stuff you can have at the same time, on the same frame,” Niensteadt says.

Other specifications

Other specs noted on the sheet include:

5000 Series elements. The 5670 has electric-drive pull and push row units, and a full complement of residue control, closing wheel, fertilizer and seed handling options.

Strong frame. Its clean and robust frame features 24 inches of toolbar clearance, 12 inches of row unit travel, an adjustable active hydraulic weight transfer, up to 30 degrees of wing flex, residue flow and VF radial tires.

Blue Vantage display. It controls the 300-gallon fertilizer system, which features a diaphragm-style pump, delivery rates of 2 to 25 gallons per acre, optional factory-installed plumbing to connect to saddle tanks or a nurse tank, and an automatic tank-leveling system to maintain equal fertilizer levels in both onboard tanks while planting on slopes.

Spacing and depth control. Its True Rate vacuum electric meters plant a variety of seeds at speeds up to 8 mph. The 5670 has True Depth hydraulic downforce with 650 pounds down and 150 pounds uplift force, as well as standard adjustable active hydraulic weight transfer. Everything is controlled with a Blue Vantage planter display.

FRESH DESIGN: According to Kinze, its 5670 planter, as seen in a 31-row, 15-inch model, is “new from hitch pin to closing wheels.”

“Our 5670 model planters are new from hitch pin to closing wheels,” says Susanne Veatch, president of Kinze Manufacturing in a statement about the new planter. “Building on the proven design of our 5900 and 5700 model planters, the 5670 is packed with standard features that boost productivity in diverse planting environments, along with expanded controls and conveniences for the operator.”

Kinze will introduce the 5670 planter at the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show on Feb. 14-17 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information on the 5000 Series models, including the 5670, farmers can visit kinze.com or contact their local Kinze dealer. Niensteadt says he is planning to be at Kinze’s booth at the National Farm Machinery Show and can answer questions in person.