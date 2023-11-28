Specialists with Iowa State University Extension are once again teaming up with ISU ag engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise to farms across the state. The Planter University workshops will be held at five locations, providing information across all planter brands. Dates are Feb. 5-9.

The workshops are an opportunity for farmers, ag service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers and others to gain insight into how planters function; optimize settings for individual seed, field and equipment needs; and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.

“Planter University goes far beyond a typical planter clinic and provides attendees direct access to specialists with expertise in planter technology and settings,” says Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension field agronomist. “We are excited to host this workshop across the state again this February.”

Understanding your planter

Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead each workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters. The Digital Ag group is known for its key industry partnerships and unique expertise in equipment development and precision agriculture. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for certified crop advisers.

“Previous workshop participants overwhelmingly agree this workshop improved their knowledge and ability to diagnose issues, and make adjustments when necessary,” says Levi Powell, ISU ag and biosystems engineering specialist.

“We help attendees better understand the physics behind traditional and high-speed planters — how they work. And how to evaluate planting performance, because every planter, operator and operation is different. The workshops will focus on how to dial in the right settings for you and your operation,” adds Ben Covington, another ISU ag engineering specialist and program instructor.

Planter University is a brand-neutral learning opportunity to help you continue to better understand and optimize your planting setup, no matter what color you run. The focus won’t be on telling you what settings you should be running, but rather the theory behind planting equipment and new technology. “This will allow you to evaluate and identify the right setting for you, your seed, your field and your equipment setup,” Covington says. “Registration is limited to allow for hands-on demonstrations with both high-speed and traditional row unit demo stands.”

Registration limited

Attendance at each of the five locations is limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for the hands-on activity. Register online; registration for each location is $85 and closes seven days ahead of each meeting.

Registration includes lunch, refreshments, reference materials, seed depth tool, closing wheel hold-up bracket and CCA credits. Registration check-in each day opens at 8:30 a.m. The program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5. Northwest Research and Demonstration Farm, Sutherland

Feb. 6. Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Independence

Feb. 7. Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, Crawfordsville

Feb. 8. Bruere Farms, Prole

Feb. 9. CNH Industrial Ag Information Center, Nevada

For more information, contact ISU Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Services at 515-294-9487, or [email protected], or contact your regional ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

Source: Iowa State University