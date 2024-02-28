Sponsored By
American Agriculturist Logo

9RX tractors get a boost

John Deere unveils a high horsepower 9RX — and See and Spray on Hagie.

Chris Torres

February 28, 2024

John Deere 9RX tractor
9RX TRACTOR: The new high horsepower 9RX tractors are capable of 710, 770 and 830 horsepower. Photos by Chris Torres

John Deere made a splash at this year’s Commodity Classic with new 2025 machines that it says will continue its march toward a future with autonomy.

A big highlight was the launch of new high horsepower 9RX tractors capable of 710, 770 and 830 horsepower.

Mike Porter, go-to-market manager for large tractors and tillage, says that while the new tractors are part of the existing 9RX lineup, they are a ground-up redesign.

"A lot of our implements that we have out there today are pretty wide in certain areas of the world,” he says. “We need more power to pull those the way they are designed and to get across more acres faster.”

Some features of the new tractors:

  • new G5 display, integrated Starfire 7500 receiver with optional SF RTK and JDLink modem

  • electrical architecture for autonomy

  • new John Deere 18-liter engines

  • split hydraulic system that provides more power to implements

Another big thing, Porter says, is that the engines will not require diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF, to operate, meaning farmers can run on straight diesel, but it is still final Tier IV and Stage V compliant.

The new tractors are also equipped with a new e21 transmission, which the company says operates like an IVT (intelligent variable transmission) with quick acceleration, smooth and responsive shifting, and precise speed control.

“So, you’ll be able to set the speed and the machine will manage the transmission shifting and RPMs to maintain the speed based on the operation you are doing,” Porter says.

The new cab includes 20% more visibility on the right side and 15% more floor space. It also comes with a new cab suspension system that Porter says allows the cab to pivot independently of the machine, making for a smoother ride.

And the company has eliminated suitcase weights in favor of forklift-ready weights on the front and back. Weights can also be added to the track systems to help weigh down the four corners.

“So, this gives them a lot of freedom to customize the ballast to whatever application they’re doing and do it very quickly and easily,” Porter says.

And if you already own an X9 combine, that machine’s optional quick-fill fuel system will also be available on the new 9RX. So, the 515-gallon can be filled in less than four minutes.

Here’s a clip of the new 9RX tractor:

See and Spray on Hagie 

And not to be outdone, the company also announced that See and Spray Premium, its green-on-green spray technology, would be available as a factory installation on Hagie STS16 self-propelled sprayers by the end of this year.

See and Spray Premium can identify and spray weeds in standing corn, soybeans and cotton using 36 cameras and six vision-processing units installed on the boom.

The company will start taking orders in March.

Hagie STS16 self-propelled sprayer

HAGIE UPGRADE: See and Spray Ultimate, the green-on-green spray technology from John Deere, will be available as a factory installation on Hagie STS16 self-propelled sprayers by the end of this year.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

