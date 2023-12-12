Anyone farming today needs at least three essential tools: a planter, sprayer and combine. Recognizing the demand for efficient sprayers, companies continue studying ways to engineer sprayers to perform as efficiently and effectively as possible. These entries into the sprayer field unearthed at fall farm shows are certainly no exception. They deserve a closer look if you are in the market for upgrading to a new sprayer.

This lineup includes models from pull types to self-propelled sprayers, and even includes one with a three-point hitch. Growers approach spraying tasks in different ways with varying types of equipment. No matter how you spray, your next new sprayer could be in this lineup. Use the information provided with each item to get more details about the particular sprayer that interests you the most.

Here is a peek at a few of the sprayers in this lineup:

Redball 645T Hooded Sprayer. Bayer was so impressed with this new offering that they allowed Redball to park a sprayer at the entrance to their 2023 Farm Progress Show plots exhibit and even man the display with a spokesperson. Redball even erected a display and provided a spokesperson to man it during the event. The emphasis was on environmentally sound spraying and limiting of drift. This sprayer unit is designed with that in mind as a top priority.

Fendt One Smart Spray. John Deere does not have a corner on the market when it comes to green-on-green spraying technology. Fendt is hot on the trail as well, working with the Bosch BASF Smart Farming venture to incorporate a camera-based smart spraying option into the Fendt Rogator sprayer. It may be headed toward a 2025 commercial release.

Massey-Ferguson sprayers. If you are all about what is truly new, check out the two new self-propelled sprayers coming from Massey-Ferguson. The 525R is a 212-hp machine. If you want more power, the 530R will boost it to 230 hp. Both models feature the LiquidLogic system with continuous product circulation.