Don’t think you will ever be able to access See ’N Spray technology that picks out and sprays only weeds in crops? A new sprayer isn’t in the cards? Well, now you can buy this technology to retrofit onto newer-model, existing John Deere self-propelled sprayers.

It’s just one of the new technologies that fit into the spraying accessory category. But it is an important one. Expect other companies to follow the retrofit strategy, so that more growers will be able to access revolutionary technology without having to invest in a new sprayer.

The See ‘N Spray retrofit from John Deere is one of 17 new products in this category. Spraying weeds is one of the primary jobs on the farm that everyone must address. So, companies respond with a whole range of products to make that process simpler, safer and more efficient.

Be sure to check out each one, using the contact information provided to follow up and learn more details about the products that interest you the most.

Here is a look at just a few products in the lineup:

JENC spray boom. This is a new player in the U.S. market, bringing its technology and product offerings to North America from Brazil. The product it exhibited in this first foray into the new market was an aluminum spray boom, available in varying lengths. Compare this boom to other spray boom products already on the market.

Bug Boss from Nutraboss. Don’t let the name fool you — it’s not just a product to expedite spraying of insects. In fact, spokespersons say its real advantage likely lies in helping growers get better coverage of corn leaves in the middle of the plant for fungicide applications. This specific placement of spray nozzles at a midrange height is designed to provide coverage even on the underside of corn leaves.

Mattracks. This ingenious company built a self-propelled sprayer look-alike out of PVC pipe to attract attention to its booth at the Farm Progress Show. With Halloween approaching when the show was held, it was a scary-looking, attention-getting sculpture of sort. Those who have tried Mattracks tracks for self-propelled sprayers already know that the product is sound. They would visit to check out this new entry without a tantalizing sculpture to catch their attention.