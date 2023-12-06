Where do you spend most of your working hours during the winter months? If you answered, “In the shop,” you have plenty of company.

Manufacturers who exhibit at farm shows know that products that make the shop safer, more comfortable or more efficient catch your eye. They bring plenty of old favorites each year, but this year, many also brought new products never seen before.

These products either enhance your shop or shop experience, or make caring for equipment — which often happens in or around the shop — more efficient and more enjoyable.

Here is a lineup of new products that fit this category. Check out each one and see how many sound like a fit for your farm. Use the descriptions and contact information to learn more about the new shop-related products that interest you the most.

Here is a preview of just a few products in the lineup:

Caster wheel upgrade from Alkota. Steam cleaners and pressure washers are essential to a shop, no matter whether your shop is set up to use them inside or outside on gravel or a concrete pad. How many times do you need to move them? Probably every time you use them! This new package of caster wheels makes moving them a snap. No more pushing and pulling on a heavy machine. Let the casters do the work and position it where you need it quickly and easily.

Fire Lake Horizon 200 shop heater. This heater from A & I Industrial is not only a heater to warm the shop, but it’s also a smart method for disposing of used oil collected in the shop while servicing tractors, trucks and other equipment. This waste-oil burner preheats the waste oil placed in the heater. Then the oil burns inside the chamber, providing plenty of heat for most shops.

Pure Water Mega Classic automatic water purifier. This unit from Pure & Secure can deliver purified water for the shop and the home. In fact, it can purify all the water you will need daily, using a 10-gallon storage tank. If you need purified water in your shop, it’s worth a look.