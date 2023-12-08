Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Move more material with skid steers, telehandlersMove more material with skid steers, telehandlers

What’s New From the Shows: See the latest products in this relatively new but useful category of farm equipment.

Farm Progress staff

December 8, 2023

15 Slides
Schaffer telehandlers

A tractor, planter, sprayer and combine used to be all the essential equipment one might need to farm. Over the past couple of decades, skid steers have joined that list, especially if there are livestock in the operation. More recently, telehandlers are considered essential pieces of equipment on many farms. If something needs to be moved that is large and bulky, and might involve either heights or mud or both, then skid steers and telehandlers have proven themselves to be extremely useful.

Recognizing the need, companies that make this equipment are refining their market offerings, introducing both upgraded lineups and brand-new models frequently. A healthy crop of new products in this category awaited Farm Progress editors at farm shows recently. They carefully checked out these products, gathered as much pertinent information as possible, and included it here so you can get a better idea of what’s new on the market.

Here is a peek at just a few of these new offerings:

Giant 50-hp telehandler. It’s the horsepower and size that makes this offering in the telehandler category of machines by Giant unique. If you want a powerful machine with lots of lift power and reach capability, be sure to check out this telehandler.

Schaffer telehandlers. These machines are new to the U.S. but have a long history in Germany, and Europe in general. Choose from a wide range of models depending upon your needs and budget. You can get models with maximum lift capacity varying from 1,500 pounds to 12,700 pounds. Find them most often in Europe on livestock farms, especially dairy farms.

New cab on JCB skid steers. The all-new cab on JCB skid steer machines improves visibility all the way around. See better so you operate more safely and more efficiently. Spokespersons also say it is much easier to get in and out of the new cab, with no need to crawl around so many controls. Check it out at your local JCB dealer.

About the Author(s)

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress

See more from Farm Progress staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

45°F

Mostly Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 56º

Night 42º

8.89 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023

Dec 6, 2023

Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023

Dec 5, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023

Dec 4, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW