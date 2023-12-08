A tractor, planter, sprayer and combine used to be all the essential equipment one might need to farm. Over the past couple of decades, skid steers have joined that list, especially if there are livestock in the operation. More recently, telehandlers are considered essential pieces of equipment on many farms. If something needs to be moved that is large and bulky, and might involve either heights or mud or both, then skid steers and telehandlers have proven themselves to be extremely useful.

Recognizing the need, companies that make this equipment are refining their market offerings, introducing both upgraded lineups and brand-new models frequently. A healthy crop of new products in this category awaited Farm Progress editors at farm shows recently. They carefully checked out these products, gathered as much pertinent information as possible, and included it here so you can get a better idea of what’s new on the market.

Here is a peek at just a few of these new offerings:

Giant 50-hp telehandler. It’s the horsepower and size that makes this offering in the telehandler category of machines by Giant unique. If you want a powerful machine with lots of lift power and reach capability, be sure to check out this telehandler.

Schaffer telehandlers. These machines are new to the U.S. but have a long history in Germany, and Europe in general. Choose from a wide range of models depending upon your needs and budget. You can get models with maximum lift capacity varying from 1,500 pounds to 12,700 pounds. Find them most often in Europe on livestock farms, especially dairy farms.

New cab on JCB skid steers. The all-new cab on JCB skid steer machines improves visibility all the way around. See better so you operate more safely and more efficiently. Spokespersons also say it is much easier to get in and out of the new cab, with no need to crawl around so many controls. Check it out at your local JCB dealer.