From tiling to plowing snow to washing up equipment, farm maintenance covers a lot of territory.

Farm Progress editors covering both the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., and Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., uncovered more than two dozen products that fall into this category. These products may not be as glamorous as a new electric tractor or a sleek combine, but if you have a specific job to accomplish, they can be worth their weight in gold.

Take time to peruse the entire list. When you find a product that could be useful to you now or in the future, use the handy contact information provided to follow up and learn more about the product. Nearly every company with a product in this category also maintains a website where you can learn more information about the company and the product.

Here is a closer look at just a few products in this roundup:

Profiler moisture sensor. Spectrum Technologies, Aurora, Ill., is always at the forefront of introducing new products for measuring weather and environmental elements that affect agriculture in so many ways. Climatologists are seeking more ways to find information about soil moisture. This innovation allows you to collect the kind of information you need for your operation.

Alleguard interlocking, insulated forms for pouring concrete. If you’re building a structure of any kind, you owe it to yourself to check out these forms for poured concrete from Alleguard. What sets them apart is their superior insulating ability for the concrete. They’re also easy to maneuver and manipulate to match instructions for building your structure. The forms resemble Lego blocks and can be used to build whatever type of structure you need.

Icon electric golf cart. You might not expect to see electric golf carts for sale at Farm Progress Show, but getting around the farmstead to do various maintenance tasks is a key function today. Prices can get expensive for golf carts or their alternative — UTVs — but the Icon line is designed to deliver transportation at an economic price, without forcing you to give up all the comforts that you expect in a golf cart.