The new product rundown for livestock includes everything from handling equipment to various types of waterers to supply all the water your livestock will need. Farm Progress editors combed both the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., and Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., to unearth new products suited to serious livestock producers.

Here is a sneak peek at just a few of the products on the list. Be sure to take a good look at all of them. Follow up on the ones that interest you the most by using the contact information provided with each item by a Farm Progress editor.

Here is a peek at a few of the items in the rundown:

Durable bunk scraper. Snow and manure disappear like magic when the Hustler Swift Blade LM260 goes to work. This rubber blade is durable and long-lasting. And when it finally shows wear, it’s far from time to consider buying a new blade. Instead, take advantage of the reversible system built into this blade. It allows you to get twice as much use from the blade.

Easy-operating turret gate. You don’t have to be a cowboy to buy and appreciate the new Electric Turret Gate from Molly Manufacturing. But if you happen to be a cowboy, you will appreciate it even more when it is time to move cattle. You can operate the gate with a remote, so if you are on your horse, you can stay on your horse and still direct cattle where you want them to go. Sorry, the horse is not included when you buy the gate.

One reliable waterer. You will know your animals will have water year-round with the new Franklin Steel Automatic Waterer. Cattlemen expect durability from a Franklin product, made by Bakko Industries, and that’s what you get with this waterer. The blasted steel frame ensures long-lasting service. And 115-volt, 300-watt silicone heaters make sure ice and snow don’t hang around long in these waterers.