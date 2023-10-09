October 10, 2023
From tires to water management software, Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., was the place to be for new irrigation products to bring home to your farm.
The nation’s largest totally irrigated working farm show provided farmers and ranchers with up-close looks at the latest irrigation products on the market.
Farm Progress editors scoured the show site in September and found a dozen products you may want to check out for the 2024 growing season. Click through the slideshow for all the details.
