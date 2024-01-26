Sponsored By
Slideshow: Check out new machines and tools that might come in handy on your farm in 2024.

Tom J. Bechman

January 26, 2024

10 Slides
A product shot of the X6 Artificial Intelligence Dash Camera agains a white background

Products small enough to fit in your hand and others big enough to fill half a toolshed make up this new product roundup. That’s because both companies that make electronic and software solutions and those that make large equipment are busy improving on previous designs, and expanding the frontier on what their product lineup can look like going forward.

Here is a sneak peek at a few of the products displayed here. Be sure to check out each one. Contact information is provided so you can delve more deeply into details of products that interest you most.

Razor Tracking AI dash camera. This isn’t a simple GoPro-type camera. It’s a sophisticated unit powered by artificial intelligence that can record and use input from up to four additional cameras. It should be ideal for training new drivers, especially if you have employers just now getting their commercial license to drive semis for your farm. The unit is designed to help teach safety skills and safe driving techniques to anyone wanting to improve their driving prowess.

Claas Disco 9700 Auto Swather. This machine mows and conditions all types of forages. Yet it’s also equipped with merger belts so you can merge windrows. It provides flexibility and versatility in a large, high-volume machine that can still deliver a high-quality product.

Cat 255 and 265 compact track loaders. Taken together, this is a significant introduction in the industry by a quality manufacturer. Building on the success of the D3 lineup, these next-generation Caterpillar models deliver even more power and performance, but also more operator space and comfort — all while keeping technology at the forefront. They are must-drive models before you buy a new machine in this category.

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

