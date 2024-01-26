Products small enough to fit in your hand and others big enough to fill half a toolshed make up this new product roundup. That’s because both companies that make electronic and software solutions and those that make large equipment are busy improving on previous designs, and expanding the frontier on what their product lineup can look like going forward.

Here is a sneak peek at a few of the products displayed here. Be sure to check out each one. Contact information is provided so you can delve more deeply into details of products that interest you most.

Razor Tracking AI dash camera. This isn’t a simple GoPro-type camera. It’s a sophisticated unit powered by artificial intelligence that can record and use input from up to four additional cameras. It should be ideal for training new drivers, especially if you have employers just now getting their commercial license to drive semis for your farm. The unit is designed to help teach safety skills and safe driving techniques to anyone wanting to improve their driving prowess.

Claas Disco 9700 Auto Swather. This machine mows and conditions all types of forages. Yet it’s also equipped with merger belts so you can merge windrows. It provides flexibility and versatility in a large, high-volume machine that can still deliver a high-quality product.

Cat 255 and 265 compact track loaders. Taken together, this is a significant introduction in the industry by a quality manufacturer. Building on the success of the D3 lineup, these next-generation Caterpillar models deliver even more power and performance, but also more operator space and comfort — all while keeping technology at the forefront. They are must-drive models before you buy a new machine in this category.