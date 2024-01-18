Sponsored By
Check out new products, improvements for farmsCheck out new products, improvements for farms

Slideshow: Companies offer new products and improvements to their previous offerings.

Tom J. Bechman

January 18, 2024

An undercarriage beneath a Unverferth Pro-Force dry fertilizer cart

No one should accuse ag companies of sitting still. Companies continue to make improvements and advancements that make their previous products more useful to more people. Other companies expand product lines by adding models or offerings in a series, such as in a new tire line. And yet other companies bring brand-new products to market for the very first time.

Here are a few highlights from the accompanying slideshow:

Unverferth Manufacturing already offered Pro-Force dry fertilizer spreaders. Now, the company is bringing out two different high-flotation options in undercarriages for select models. The new options include an Equalizer track system and in-line walking tandem dual wheels, and ISOBUS-enabled boundary control so that fertilizer can be placed more accurately.

When it comes to tires, Titan is adding 14 new sizes to its R-1W flagship line, dubbed the AgraEdge line. Meanwhile, ASV introduces new attachments for compact equipment. The new lineup includes equipment for forestry, landscaping, construction and snow removal tasks.

Check out all of the new products carefully using the contact information and details provided.

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

