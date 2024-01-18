Sponsored By
Simplify farm tasks with these new productsSimplify farm tasks with these new products

Slideshow: Here are more new tools and services that ag companies introduced recently.

Tom J. Bechman

January 19, 2024

New products headed toward the ag industry will take some of the danger and backbreaking labor out of everyday chores. At the same time, other new products are offshoots of a whole new area of agriculture known as digital farming, which derived from precision agriculture. That term was first coined in the 1990s when yield monitors and GPS-differential correction receivers appeared in farm fields around the country.

In this lineup of new products, learn about the Connected Data Management License from Trimble Agriculture. Spokespersons say it empowers farmers to manage the ever-increasing amount of data generated through precision agriculture. This new development connects the in-cab display with a suite of data management capabilities.

Now, growers can prepare the necessary field data and job instructions in advance. This may include details such as field boundaries, guidance lines, landmarks and materials. Fieldwork will be completed with higher accuracy using this type of approach. Plus, farmers get access to job status and task records as jobs are completed.

Everything is centralized and stored in the grower’s account in the Trimble Agriculture Cloud. It’s available for reporting, record-keeping, agronomic analysis and collaborating with business partners.

“It is the first in its category that is not specific to a single equipment manufacturer or brand, allowing farmers to optimize production across a mixed fleet,” explains Dave Britton, vice president of product management for Trimble Agriculture.

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

