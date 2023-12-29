If you farm, you have grass to cut. In fact, you probably need to mow your yard, the barn lot, fencerows, maybe grass waterways and even pastures. Whatever you need to mow, there is a tool for that.

In fact, there are a wide variety of tools to cut grass and weeds depending upon your needs. The companies that make these products all know that the perfect mower, for whatever target use, has yet to be made.

That’s why their engineers continue to seek new ways to do one simple job — cut grass — but do it faster, safer and more efficiently. Those efforts result in new products. When they do, our Farm Progress editors sniff them out at farm shows.

Ten new mowers of a variety of types for a wide range of uses surfaced at this year’s farm shows. Check out the entire list, presented with contact information so you can follow up on the ones that interest you the most. Here is a peek at a few mowers in the lineup:

Scag Power Equipment EVZ Mower. Climb on this self-propelled lawn mower with a 52-inch deck and have confidence that you will not need earplugs to operate it. This is Scag’s all-electric mower, which operates on a Vanguard battery that comes with a three-year battery warranty.

Ironcraft Tree Reaper and Boom Cutter. If you’ve got things tougher than grass to cut, such as brush and small trees, and you have a skid-steer loader, check out the new offerings from Ironcraft. The X-treme Tree Reaper can handle trees from 5 to 7 inches in diameter. Meanwhile, the Swing Boom Cutter is what you want if you have ditch banks or steep hills to mow and maintain.

Bush Hog 4115 Flex Wing rotary cutter. Only one rotary cutter carries the actual name Bush Hog, built by the Bush Hog company. Bush Hog touts the redesigned 4115 Flex-Wing mower with bullets that start with “EZ,” as in easy to adjust the leveling rods and easy to change the blade bolts.