Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Check out latest in pickup trucks, accessoriesCheck out latest in pickup trucks, accessories

What’s New From the Shows: Take a look at these new offerings.

Farm Progress staff

January 5, 2024

6 Slides
2024 Ram 1500

If you are in the market for a new truck, don’t sign on the dotted line until you see the latest in the truck lineup from Ram. Two new-style crew cab pickups offer lots of space, plus are loaded with amenities. If you are serious about using your pickup for more than just driving on the highway, you need to see what these Ram pickups offer.

The rest of this lineup is about accessories. Here is information about a couple of these truck-related items that grabbed editors’ attention. Check out the entire lineup offered here, and be sure to use the contact information provided to follow up and learn more about each product.

Bedrock beds. Do you wish your truck had a more versatile, durable bed? Check out the Bedrock bed from Texas-based Bedrock Truck Beds. Built solid and tough for hard, punishing work on the farm or livestock operation, this bed has features you won’t find with some other beds on the market, such as storage space for tools and small equipment in vertical drawers installed in the front corner. Tucked out of the way but easy to access, this extra storage area can be a real plus, especially if you are equipping the truck to go to the field to do repairs.

Decked drawer storage system. Bedrock Truck Beds isn’t the only company that realizes convenient, out-of-the way storage for those expensive hand tools and wrench sets is a must if you are going to successfully sell a truck bed farmers want to use. The LCL Truck Equipment system saves space with storage drawers in the bottom of the bed — storing tools out of sight of thieves. This system, like the Bedrock system, allows you to pack in more tools than it looks like you could on first glance at the truck bed. At the same time, you can still access these tools easily when you need them.

Read more about:

Trucks

About the Author(s)

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress staff

Farm Progress

See more from Farm Progress staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

27°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 35º

Night 26º

5.37 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 5, 2024

Jan 5, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 4, 2024
Animal Health
Farm Progress America, January 4, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 4, 2024

Jan 4, 2024

FP Next podcast
Farm Business
FP Next: Grain marketing 101 with Jacqueline Holland
FP Next: Grain marketing 101 with Jacqueline Holland

Jan 2, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW