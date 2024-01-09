The North American Manure Expo is coming to New York later this year.

This international expo started in 2001 as a first-of-its-kind event to highlight “professionalism in nutrient management.” The expo combines three attractions into one big event: manure technology and equipment demonstrations, a manure-focused industry trade show, and educational events and tours that include continuing education credits.

Started by the Professional Nutrient Applicators of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin Extension’s Nutrient Management Team, the event has grown from a local show with less than 20 industry exhibitors to the international event that it is now with more than 80 exhibitors each summer.

It has been hosted in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Canada over the past 20-plus years.

This year’s event will be July 17-18 in Auburn (Aurelius) at Patterson Farms. It will be co-hosted by Cornell Pro-Dairy and University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops & Soils Team. The show will showcase manure innovations in the Northeast while also bringing equipment, technology and expertise from around the world.

Here are some things attendees will see:

Land application demonstrations. See the newest manure application equipment in action with live-action solid and liquid manure application demonstrations.

An outdoor exhibition. The latest and greatest manure technology and equipment will be on display, and vendors will be on hand to discuss details, availability and pricing.

Tours. Multiple tour options will be available, highlighting agronomic, environmental and manure storage or treatment systems using innovative approaches and research.

Manure agitation demonstrations. Pumps and boats will be put to the test as they agitate an actual manure pit on-site.

Educational sessions. Experts from around the country, and beyond, will share information and knowledge about a diverse set of manure and nutrient management topics in four education tents. The Manure Safety School is a great place for employees to brush up on best practices for safe manure applications.

Who should attend?

If you are a professional manure handler, applicator or broker; a livestock producer; a crop consultant or nutrient management specialist; a compost manager; an agricultural support industry staff person; or if you’re an Extension educator or governmental or conservation agency staff person, you will not want to miss this opportunity to learn and see firsthand the professionalism in nutrient management.

Learn more at manureexpo.com. If you would like to volunteer or be a vendor at the expo, contact Kirsten Workman by email at [email protected], or by phone at 607-255-4890.

Source: Cornell Pro-Dairy