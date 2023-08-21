More than 50 companies will join the ranks as exhibitors for the 61st Farm Science Review, which is set for Sept. 19-21 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio.

The new exhibitors represent various sectors in the agriculture industry — including livestock handling, equipment advancements, agronomic technology, agricultural policy and more.

“We are witnessing a new wave of technology in agriculture and are looking forward to the advancements our new exhibitors are bringing to the show,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “We continue to be a farm show that has something for everybody, and that is thanks to the number of exhibitors that show up year after year.”

A few of the new exhibitors joining the lineup at this year’s show include:

Holganix (Booth 554). Holganix has two unique products for the agricultural market: Bio 800 Agriculture and Bio 800 Breakdown. Holganix Bio 800+ products harness the power of more than 800 species of soil microbes to build soil health, increase yield, reduce fertilizer and increase the breakdown of crop residue.

Garford and Zurn USA (Booth 690). Garford Farm Machinery Ltd manufactures a range of robotic mechanical weed control products specializing in row crop equipment. They are recognized as a world leader for their range of products, which use cameras and image analysis software to locate the position of the crop and guide the tractor-mounted equipment left and right to follow the crop row as necessary.

Carswell Distributing (Booth No. 930,1312 Ride and Drive). Carswell supplies consumer and commercial electric outdoor power equipment.

Agri Spray Drones (Booth No. 203). Agri Spray Drones combines its history of working with farmers and technological expertise to provide customers with drones for custom application services. They are the only drone sales company that operates heavy drones in custom application services.

Midwest Air LLC (Booth No. 287). Midwest Air LLC is an Ohio-based, licensed custom application drone retailer.

Visitors can find a full list of exhibitors and create a personalized show planner on the Farm Science Review app. Visit fsr.osu.edu/visitors/mobile-app to stay connected and updated on this year’s upcoming show.

Tickets for the 2023 Farm Science Review are available to purchase both online (now available) and at participating Extension offices and agribusinesses across Ohio and Indiana. Tickets will be $15 at the gate. Children ages 5 and younger are free.

Farm Science Review welcomes more than 100,000 attendees and more than 500 different exhibitors to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, each year. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19-20 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu or follow Farm Science Review on social media.

Source: OSU