It’s back! The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The food court will be open Jan. 5 from noon to 9 p.m., with free parking available. The full show opens Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From Jan. 8-12, hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The last day of the show, Jan. 13, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ANIMAL SHOWCASE: While food is a big draw to the show, the farm show’s animal shows are also a big draw, especially for exhibitors who have worked hard all year to get animals ready for show.

Parking is $15 with all major credit cards accepted. There are also two off-site parking lots — at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive, and across the street from the farm show at Harrisburg Area Community College on Wildwood Park Drive. Free shuttles are available to take you to the front door.

Here are some day-by-day highlights to put on your schedule:

Friday, Jan. 5

9:15 a.m. Supreme champion bred gilt, Small Arena

5 p.m. Sheep and goat fitting clinic, Small Arena

Saturday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Championship, New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m. Junior market lamb show, Small Arena

10 a.m. Opening Ceremonies, Main Hall

1 p.m. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson listening session, Delaware Room

1 p.m. Junior market goat show, Small Arena

5 p.m. Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Championship, New Holland Arena

6 p.m. Wine competition awards, Main Hall Stage

Sunday, Jan. 7

8 a.m. Junior beef breeding show, Equine Arena; sheep herding state finals, New Holland Arena

10:30 a.m. Sheep herding state finals, New Holland Arena

12:30 p.m. Supreme champion junior beef, Equine Arena

Monday, Jan. 8

8 a.m. Open beef show, Equine Arena; junior market lamb showmanship, Small Arena

Noon. Junior market goat showmanship, Small Arena

2 p.m. Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention, New Holland Arena

3 p.m. Open beef supreme selection, Equine Arena

4 p.m. Grand champion junior market drive and junior market supreme showmanship, Equine Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 9

7 a.m. Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Breakfast, Pa. Preferred Banquet Hall

9 a.m. Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Awards, Small Arena

9:30 a.m. Junior market champions sale, Small Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 10

8 a.m. Horsepower! Antique tractor display opens, Equine Arena

10 a.m. Youth fleece to shawl contest, Small Arena

1 p.m. Parade of tractor power, Equine Arena

3 p.m. Sheep to shawl contest, Small Arena

5:30 p.m. Bid-calling contest, Pa. Preferred Banquet Hall

6:30 p.m. Sheep to shawl and youth fleece auction, Small Arena

Thursday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. Junior dairy goat show, Northwest Hall

2:30 p.m. Open breeding sheep, Small Arena

3 p.m. Junior dairy cattle showmanship, Equine Arena

6 p.m. Truck and tractor pull, Equine Arena

7 p.m. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo, New Holland Arena

Friday, Jan. 12

8 a.m. Open breeding sheep, Small Arena; open and junior dairy cattle show, Equine Arena; open dairy goat show, Northwest Hall; daily dairy hair care clinic, New Holland Arena

2 p.m. Supreme champion dairy, Equine Arena

2:30 p.m. Celebrity cow milking contest, Equine Arena

3 p.m. Junior breeding showmanship, Small Arena

5 p.m. Dairy goat best doe, Northwest Hall

5:30 p.m. Junior breeding sheep showmanship, Small Arena

7 p.m. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo, New Holland Arena

Saturday, Jan. 13

8 a.m. Junior breeding sheep, Small Arena; junior meat breeding goat showmanship, Northwest Hall; children’s rodeo, New Holland Arena

2:30 p.m. Junior breeding master showmanship, Equine Arena

4 p.m. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo, New Holland Arena

Source: Pennsylvania Farm Show