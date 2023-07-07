Haymaking and corn chopping demonstrations, a new precision cultivator by New Holland, and tours of Penn State’s ag research projects are among the highlights of this year’s Ag Progress Days at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center just outside State College.

Jesse Darlington, manager of Ag Progress Days, says there should also be plenty of equipment to see, unlike the past two years when supply chain disruptions prevented some exhibitors from bringing equipment.

“I’m pretty excited this year,” he says. “The feeling is a little bit better with exhibitors being able to get equipment.”

Here are some highlights:

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.

About 500 commercial and educational exhibitors will spread across 55 acres.

Parking and admission are free.

Tours will cover organic farming, pasture grazing and forestry.

Demonstrations and machinery

The show usually attracts about 500 exhibitors, and Darlington says around the same number will be at this year’s show.

The popular field equipment demonstrations will showcase haymaking with pull-type mowers, tedders, rakes and round balers. There will also be a corn chopping demonstration. Darlington says an early-day silage corn was planted and should be ready to chop by showtime.

“The important part of the demonstrations is to give farmers a bird’s-eye view of new technology,” he says.

Last year’s planting of a spring wheat allowed combines to roll in time for the show. Darlington says there will be no combines running as the show is too early to allow for a short-season grain to get harvested.

"We kind of rotate through our crops every year," he says. “Some years, there might be corn planters, tillage and sprayers.”

Drone demonstrations will also be held. Last year’s show featured several drone exhibitors and tours on how producers can use the technology.

A precision weed cultivator manufactured by New Holland will also be on hand. Darlington says the machine is designed for horticultural uses.

Electric- and methane-powered tractors and machinery will also be featured at the show.

Tours

This year’s tour schedule will once again feature plots at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.

There also will be a tour of organic row crop research plots, a pasture grazing tour with cattle and forestry plot tours.

“The tours themselves are held every day, spaced throughout the day at multiple times,” Darlington says. “Some of the more popular ones we do more throughout the day.”

A complete listing of bus tours will be posted on the Ag Progress Days website. Each tour requires a free ticket that can be obtained at the tour registration and loading area at the top of Main Street.

Darlington says the College Exhibit Building will feature discussions on avian flu, workforce development and other issues affecting agriculture.

For complete information on the show, including maps and a full schedule of tours and demonstrations, visit the Ag Progress Days website at agsci.psu.edu.