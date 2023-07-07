American Agriculturist Logo

Ag Progress Days setAg Progress Days set

Penn State’s annual outdoor ag expo is planned for Aug. 8-10.

Chris Torres

July 7, 2023

2 Min Read
Aerial view of Ag Progress Days
BACK TO ROCK SPRINGS: Ag Progress Days usually attracts about 500 exhibitors. This year’s field equipment demonstrations will showcase haymaking with pull-type mowers, tedders, rakes and round balers. There also will be a corn chopping demonstration. Michael Houtz

Haymaking and corn chopping demonstrations, a new precision cultivator by New Holland, and tours of Penn State’s ag research projects are among the highlights of this year’s Ag Progress Days at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center just outside State College.

Jesse Darlington, manager of Ag Progress Days, says there should also be plenty of equipment to see, unlike the past two years when supply chain disruptions prevented some exhibitors from bringing equipment.

“I’m pretty excited this year,” he says. “The feeling is a little bit better with exhibitors being able to get equipment.”

Here are some highlights:

  • The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.

  • About 500 commercial and educational exhibitors will spread across 55 acres.

  • Parking and admission are free.

  • Tours will cover organic farming, pasture grazing and forestry.

Demonstrations and machinery

The show usually attracts about 500 exhibitors, and Darlington says around the same number will be at this year’s show.

The popular field equipment demonstrations will showcase haymaking with pull-type mowers, tedders, rakes and round balers. There will also be a corn chopping demonstration. Darlington says an early-day silage corn was planted and should be ready to chop by showtime.

“The important part of the demonstrations is to give farmers a bird’s-eye view of new technology,” he says.

Last year’s planting of a spring wheat allowed combines to roll in time for the show. Darlington says there will be no combines running as the show is too early to allow for a short-season grain to get harvested.

"We kind of rotate through our crops every year," he says. “Some years, there might be corn planters, tillage and sprayers.”

Drone demonstrations will also be held. Last year’s show featured several drone exhibitors and tours on how producers can use the technology.

A precision weed cultivator manufactured by New Holland will also be on hand. Darlington says the machine is designed for horticultural uses.

Electric- and methane-powered tractors and machinery will also be featured at the show.

Tours

This year’s tour schedule will once again feature plots at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.

There also will be a tour of organic row crop research plots, a pasture grazing tour with cattle and forestry plot tours.

“The tours themselves are held every day, spaced throughout the day at multiple times,” Darlington says. “Some of the more popular ones we do more throughout the day.”

A complete listing of bus tours will be posted on the Ag Progress Days website. Each tour requires a free ticket that can be obtained at the tour registration and loading area at the top of Main Street.

Darlington says the College Exhibit Building will feature discussions on avian flu, workforce development and other issues affecting agriculture.

For complete information on the show, including maps and a full schedule of tours and demonstrations, visit the Ag Progress Days website at agsci.psu.edu.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

See more from Chris Torres
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

87°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 88º

Night 75º

10.89 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 7, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 7, 2023Farm Progress America, July 7, 2023
Jul 7, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 6, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 6, 2023Farm Progress America, July 6, 2023
Jul 6, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 5, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 5, 2023Farm Progress America, July 5, 2023
Jul 5, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE