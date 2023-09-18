After 60 years of shows, the Farm Science Review management team has figured out a thing or two when it comes to having the best FSR experience.

Here are seven tips to make the most of your time during the show:

1. Download the FSR app before you go to the show. You can look up exhibitors ahead of time, view the map and use the app for navigation while you're on-site. Click here to download the app today.

2. Pack accordingly. Check the weather before heading to the show and pack accordingly. You can bring a cooler with drinks and snacks, but there will also be 14 food vendors located along Friday Avenue, as well. Find more information about food vendors at the center of the show program or on the mobile app.

3. Arrive early. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. With more than 500 exhibitors and a jam-packed schedule, give yourself time to run into old friends, visit with exhibitors and experience the live field demonstrations.

4. Get hands-on in the Ride and Drive Area. Can-Am (Booth No. 1288 and No. 924) will have a course where visitors can test-drive vehicles.

5. Attend a field demonstration. Even if you aren’t in the market to buy something this season, it doesn’t mean the equipment in action won’t be part of your farm a few years down the road. Get in on the action and catch a shuttle ride over to the field demonstrations anytime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Drainage installation demonstrations run all day, and field demonstrations take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

6. Enjoy a milkshake at the OSU Buckeye Dairy Club building. Don’t let the long line scare you; the OSU Buckeye Dairy Club members are pros at making milkshakes and keeping the line moving.

7. Ask the Expert. Learn from the best and brightest minds OSU Extension has to offer during Ask the Expert sessions on the corner of Friday Avenue and Kottman Street. Sessions cater toward your interests here or at other OSU presentation areas on-site.

“From row crop to livestock farmers and every ag enthusiast in between, we have a lot to offer our attendees this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to the 61st Farm Science Review,” says Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager.

Tickets for the 2023 Farm Science Review are available both online and at participating Extension offices and agribusinesses across Ohio and Indiana. Tickets will be $15 at the gate. Children ages 5 and younger are free.

Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19-20 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu or follow Farm Science Review on social media.

Source: OSU