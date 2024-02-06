Sponsored By
American Agriculturist Logo

Everything dairy at New York Farm Show

Check out new products for your dairy at this year’s show in Syracuse.

Chris Torres

February 6, 2024

9 Slides
Open Air Flex-Pen System by Agri-Plastics

If you have dairy or beef cattle, New York Farm Show is the place to be.

New products ranging from calf nutrition supplements and slatted flooring to mini dairy processor units to make dairy products on the farm will be waiting for you.

Don’t miss out! Check out the new dairy and livestock products that will be featured at this year’s show. This year’s show will be Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. For more information, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

See more from Chris Torres
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

36°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 51º

Night 34º

5.82 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
Crop Protection
FP Next: The wild, wild West of biologicals
FP Next: The wild, wild West of biologicals

Feb 6, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024

Feb 6, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 5, 2024
Cattle News
Farm Progress America, February 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 5, 2024

Feb 5, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE