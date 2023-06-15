Farm Progress

USDA looks to improve labelingUSDA looks to improve labeling

Multi-step effort aimed at strengthening animal-raising claims.

Joshua Baethge

June 15, 2023

Meat case in grocery store
USDA announced a multi-step effort to strengthen animal-raising terms used in marketing. The move comes in response to multiple stakeholders asking the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to reevaluate how certain claims are verified.

“Consumers should be able to trust that the label claims they see on products bearing the USDA mark of inspection are truthful and accurate,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “USDA is taking action today to ensure the integrity of animal-raising claims and level the playing field for producers who are truthfully using these claims, which we know consumers value and rely on to guide their meat and poultry purchasing decisions.”

Of particular concern are the validity of “negative” antibiotic animal-raising claims. FSIS will soon partner with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service to conduct a sampling of antibiotic residues in cattle marketed as “raised without antibiotics.” The findings from that survey could motivate USDA to require laboratory testing results to be submitted on cattle sold with that designation. A new verification sampling program could also be in the works.

Under rules last updated in 2019, terms such as “grass-fed” and “free-range” are voluntary marketing terms that must be approved by FSIUS before they can be used on labels. FSIS plans to issue revised guidelines recommending companies improve the documentation they submit to substantiate animal-raising claims. It will also strongly recommend verifying these claims with third-party certification.

USDA officials say these actions will guide potential additional rules on animal-raising claims. It plans to continue working with stakeholders to ensure those claims meet customer expectations.

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

