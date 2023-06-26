Farm Progress

Senators look to improve livestock disaster programsSenators look to improve livestock disaster programs

Hoeven and Tester want Livestock Disaster Relief Act included in farm bill.

Joshua Baethge

June 26, 2023

2 Min Read
Truck dumping feed for cattle in feedlot
Getty Images

Legislation introduced last week by Sens. John Hoeven, R- N.D., and Jon Tester, D- Mont., would modify USDA’s Livestock Forage Disaster Program and its Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program.  Commonly known as LFP and ELAP, the two programs provide financial assistance for producers in the wake of natural disasters. Hoeven and Tester contend the changes they are proposing in the Livestock Disaster Relief Act would improve the current system.

“Our legislation makes common-sense improvements to the Livestock Forage and Emergency Assistance for Livestock Programs to help better meet the needs of our livestock producers when disaster strikes,” Hoeven says.

Under their proposal, coverage between LFP and ELAP would be better aligned. It would increase producer assistance in a manner they say more accurately compensates producers for feed cots. The bill specifies transportation costs for feed, water and livestock losses covered under ELAP. These changes would be permanent.

The bill would also expand ELAP coverage to reimburse those affected by severe drought. Eligible producers would receive 60% of their feed transportation costs above what would have been incurred during a normal year. It would also provide additional flexibly to farmers using cover crops.

“As a third-generation farmer, I know firsthand how challenging it can be for Montanans when disasters like drought or winter storms strike,” Tester says. “That’s why I’m proud to team up with Senator Hoeven on this bipartisan bill to ensure that Montana ranchers receive the relief they need to respond to future disasters so that they can continue to raise the best cattle in the world.”

Both senators hope to make their legislation part of the upcoming farm bill. Talks on that massive piece of legislation continue as congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a new bill.

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Earl Butz Secretary of Agriculture
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2023

Jun 26, 2023

Midwest Digest, June 23, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, June 23, 2023
Midwest Digest, June 23, 2023

Jun 23, 2023

Farm Progress America, June 23, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, June 23, 2023
Farm Progress America, June 23, 2023

Jun 23, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE