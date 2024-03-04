Policy quick hits: Should international shippers receive biofuel credits?

There’s never a shortage of agriculture news. Here are a few policy stories you may have missed over the past week.

Renewable fuels on the sea?

Sens. Sherrod Brown, D- Ohio, and Pete Ricketts, R- Neb., introduced the Renewable Fuels for Ocean-Going Vessels Act on Feb. 27. The proposed legislation would extend biofuels credits to shippers currently excluded from the Renewable Fuels Standards program.

RFS regulations require refiners to include a minimum percentage of biofuel in their blending operations. To track compliance, EPA assigns a Renewable Identification Number, or RIN, for each renewable gallon used. When a refiner exceeds its RIN obligations, it may bank the excess RINs for up to two years or sell them on the open market.

EPA allows companies to generate RINs for additional renewable fuels such as heating oil and jet fuel. However, they are prohibited from using them for ocean-going vessels. Brown and Ricketts hope to change that.

“This legislation will drive demand for biofuels and provide more opportunities for Nebraska farmers who have played a crucial role creating a strong renewable diesel economy,” Ricketts says. “These kinds of solutions strengthen American energy independence, support American jobs, and reduce emissions.”

Government shutdown averted again

For the fourth time since September, Congressional lawmakers negotiated a bipartisan deal extending government funding. While most Democrats voted in favor on the bill, Republicans were split.

Four government agencies were set to lose funding if no deal was struck by March 1. Per terms of the new agreement, lawmakers now have until March 8 to establish a budget for six appropriations packages. After that, they must finalize budgets for the remaining six spending packages by March 23.

Shortly after the bill passed, President Biden released a statement calling on Congress to “do its job” and pass full-year spending bills.

“This bipartisan agreement prevents a damaging shutdown and allows more time for Congress to work toward full-year funding bills,” Biden said. “That’s good news for the American people. But I want to be clear: this is a short-term fix—not a long-term solution.”

The president also called on Congress to support additional aid for Ukraine, telling House Republicans that every day they refuse to vote on aid brings more consequences to the war-torn nation.

Iowa Congressional delegation makes case for year-round E15

All six Iowa Congressional representatives sent a letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan Feb. 27 urging the agency to begin summer E15 sales this summer. They say the fuel is good for the environment, the country and national security.

“Nearly every other row of corn in Iowa is used to create biofuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50%,” the letter reads. “The biofuels industry supports 57,000 jobs in Iowa, reduces prices at the pump, and contributes $7.2 billion to Iowa’s Gross Domestic Product. Further, ethanol reduced U.S. crude oil imports by 600 million barrels in 2022.”

The letter was signed by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst as well as Republican Reps. Zach Nunn, Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

EPA announced a new rule in February allowing Summer E15 sales in eight Midwestern states. While no announcement has been made yet, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said recently that he believes the Biden administration will likely issue a waiver allowing sales this summer as it has the previous two years.

Radio frequency technology may reduce salmonella in eggs

USDA researchers may have found a new way to prevent salmonella in eggs. Scientists at the Agricultural Research Service’s Easton Regions Research Center in Wyndmoor, Pa. say their tests show radio frequency technology can reduce salmonella by more than 99% within 24 minutes. The process creates molecular friction causing the liquid inside eggs to heat up quickly.

Salmonella and other pathogens in eggs can also be eliminated through a pasteurization process that requires submersing eggs in hot water for at least 15 minutes. However, less than 3% of U.S. commercial eggs are pasteurized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella bacteria causes approximately 1.35 million annual infections. Those infections are responsible for more than 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths each year.

Gooden confirmed for Under Secretary for Rural Development

On Feb. 27, the Senate confirmed Dr. Basil Gooden to serve as USDA’s Under Secretary for Rural Development. He fills the role vacated by Xochitl Torres Small last July when she became Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

Gooden has served as Director of State Operations for Rural Development since July 2021.

“The Senate’s confirmation of Dr. Basil Gooden as Under Secretary for Rural Development speaks directly to the results of his work in championing affordable housing, community advancement, and economic development,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “I have the fullest confidence that he will lead USDA’s Rural Development mission area with the energy and personal commitment he has demonstrated throughout his impressive career.”

For more ag policy news, read these stories from the past week: