The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced its policy priorities today at the CattleCon trade show in Orlando. According to the NCBA executive committee, those priorities include advocating for a new farm bill, and protecting the cattle industry from what it considers to be federal regulatory overreach and “external attacks.”

“NCBA will continue pushing for passage of a farm bill that includes key animal health and voluntary conservation provisions, as well as hold the line against all federal policies that could damage the livelihoods of U.S. cattle producers,” NCBA President-Elect Mark Eisele says. “In the past year we have seen radical animal activists ramp up their attacks on our industry and our producer-funded Beef Checkoff that drives consumer demand and funds critical research. We will never let the same people that want to shut down family cattle operations, dictate how we promote our products.”

Specifically, the NCBA board is calling for reauthorization of the animal health provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill. The Association would also like to see more funding for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank to protect against Foot and Mouth Disease.

The NCBA vowed to stop efforts to eliminate the Beef Checkoff. It also said it would fight any “misguided Endangered Species Act rule” as well as any expansion of “bureaucratic red tape” under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Additionally, the Association said it is committed to preserving family farms and ranches by supporting additional tax relief for cattle producers.

“Despite our success last year in finally reducing the size and scope of the onerous Waters of the U.S. rule, many more misguided regulations have been proposed that undermine the voluntary conservation work of cattle producers,” Eisele says. “NCBA will stand strong against these rulemakings – setting the record straight on regulations that are not backed by science and would leave America’s rangelands in total disorder.”