Industry groups push for farm bill

New campaign includes 20 trade associations.

Joshua Baethge

July 14, 2023

Twenty trade associations representing various agricultural, food and environmental interest groups are urging Congress to pass a new farm bill this year. On Wednesday, the groups launched a campaign called “Farm Bill for America’s Families: Sustaining Our Future.” The campaign’s website includes information about the legislation and a call for the public to get involved.

“The farm bill is one of the most impactful pieces of legislation when it comes to protecting our food supply and food security, advancing conservation and environmental stewardship, and ensuring the men and women who produce our food are able to feed a growing population,” USA Rice Farmers chair Curtis Berry says. “USA Rice is advocating that Congress prioritize passage of a new farm bill that ensures rice farmers can continue doing what they do best – growing rice – for generations to come.”

Campaign organizers note that the farm bill supports more than 2 million farms covering nearly 900 million acres of land. It directly affects 46 million jobs in the country. It also supplies more than 9 billion meals each year to the 21 million American families who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Other organization joining the Farm Bill for America’s Families campaign include the American Farm Bureau Association, the  American Seed Trade Association, the American Sugar Alliance, the Association of Public Land-Grant Universities Board on Agriculture Assembly, the American Soybean Association, Ducks Unlimited, the Environmental Defense Fund, Farm Credit, Feeding America, the National Alliance of Forest Owners, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the Nations Association of Wheat Growers, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Cotton Council, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Farmers Union, the Nature Conservancy, the National Pork Producers Council, the United States Peanut Federation and USA Rice as well as the Nebraska, Virginia and New York Farm Bureaus.

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

