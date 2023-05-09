May 9, 2023
The House Committee on Agriculture wants your input on the next farm bill. It has created an online portal to solicit public feedback. Committee leaders believe this tool will allow members to better share the experiences and priorities of agriculture producers and consumers.
"In order to craft a comprehensive, effective farm bill, we must hear from stakeholders across the country," Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson, R-Pa., says. "Members understand the needs of their districts best and can provide crucial insight that supports our nation's providers."
In addition to questions regarding location and occupation, the online portal asks responders to specify the farm bill title they are most interested in as well as which programs they believe are performing well. It also asks for feedback regarding programs that could be improved upon and additional ideas that should be considered. There is space for respondents to include additional information if they feel it could be useful.
Congress last approved a new farm bill in 2018. It will expire on Sept. 30, putting increasing pressure on legislators to get a new bill passed.
The massive piece of legislation is divided into 12 sections, or “titles,” that drive agriculture programs and funding in a number of areas. They include commodity programs, conservation, trade, nutrition, credit, rural development, research, forestry, energy, horticulture, crop insurance and other miscellaneous issues.
“The farm bill touches every district across America, from urban city centers to rural farming towns,” Agriculture Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., says. “To ensure the 2023 Farm Bill is as strong as it can possibly be, I encourage every member of the U.S. House to convey the agriculture and nutrition priorities of their district using this innovative online portal.”
The online portal will continue accepting public feedback through June 9.
