Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Green jet fuel fate hinges on tax policyGreen jet fuel fate hinges on tax policy

Hurdles remain to track emissions from sustainable aviation fuels.

Bloomberg

August 29, 2023

1 Min Read
Small bottles labeled bio jet fuel
Bloomberg

By Kim Chipman and Tarso Veloso, with assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy

U.S. corn farmers and biofuel producers are poised to gain from turning ethanol into sustainable jet fuel — depending on how Washington writes the tax policy. 

That’s the message from ethanol maker Green Plains Inc. chief executive officer Todd Becker at a conference on sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, in Minneapolis. Makers of crop-based biofuels are pushing the Biden administration to help them take full advantage of tax credits in the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.

The hurdle lies in disagreement on how to track emissions from SAF, which can be made from a wide range of materials. The decision is seen as key as the U.S. ethanol industry is counting on SAF to help revive demand in upcoming years, with gasoline consumption expected to decline as more electric cars take over the roadways.

Biofuel producers and farm state lawmakers are pushing for a model used by the U.S. Energy Department that would give credit for carbon sequestered in soil even after crops are removed. Environmentalists seek what they consider a more rigorous model that factors in changes in land use driven by biofuel production. The latter could prevent some ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel production from qualifying for the tax credit.

Becker’s comments come as he attempts to show investors his goal of expanding Green Plains beyond a traditional ethanol maker and into new markets including SAF will pay off. The CEO is already facing scathing criticism from activist shareholder Ancora Holdings Group LLC over performance as well as recent stock sales.

Guidance from the Treasury Department on the climate law’s potentially lucrative provisions is expected as early as September, Becker said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Read more about:

Biofuels

About the Author(s)

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Content provider

See more from Bloomberg
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

80°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 80º

Night 70º

6.75 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023Farm Progress America, August 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 28, 2023Farm Progress America, August 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023
Husker Harvest Days
Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE