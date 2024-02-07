Colo. takes more than 80 dogs from ranch

Colorado agriculture officials recently removed more than 80 dogs from Just 4 Jacks Ranch Sanctuary in Lyons, Colo., as state law requires those sheltering more than 15 dogs to have a pet animal care license.

The dogs were removed Jan. 31 by the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act program staff in coordination with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, according to a state release.

The removals followed a suit filed by Colorado against the ranch in early January. The court issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction ordering property owner Drew Renkewitz and Just 4 Jacks Ranch and Sanctuary to move the 82 dogs out of state or relinquish the dogs to NoCo Humane Society by Jan. 30.

On Jan. 30, the court granted the state a default judgment and ordered the dogs removed.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture