Farm Progress

Bipartisan bill calls for senior nutrition taskforceBipartisan bill calls for senior nutrition taskforce

Proposal boasts House and Senate support.

Joshua Baethge

July 19, 2023

2 Min Read
grocery bag with produce
Getty Images

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have introduced legislation to improve nutrition among older Americans. The Senior Nutrition Task Force Act of 2023 would establish an interagency taskforce to address hunger and help seniors, as well as adults with disabilities, better access healthy foods.

The House version of the bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R- Pa., and Jasmine Crockett, D- Texas. A companion Senate version of the bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins, R- Maine, and Bob Casey, D- Pa.

According to Crockett, there is a hunger crisis among senior Americans, with “extreme attacks” on SNAP benefits making things worse. She believes the Senior Nutrition Task Force Act will give Congress the tools it needs to investigate the causes of the current food crisis. This will help lawmakers craft bipartisan legislation that gets healthy food to low-mobility American no matter where they live.

“The United States is the richest country in the history of the world, and tonight, somewhere in America, somebody’s grandma is going to bed hungry,” Crockett says. “There’s no excuse for it, and we need to get to the root causes of this problem now – not later.”

If passed, the legislation would create a task force led by its own secretary. It would include representatives from multiple government agencies and anti-hunger advocacy groups. The president would also appoint at least six members who receive federal nutrition benefits. Those members would include older Americans, adults with disabilities and members of grand families or kinship families.

The task force would be responsible for evaluating the current situation and delivering a report to Congress by Sept. 30, 2026. Sen. Casey notes that millions of Americans are facing barriers to accessing nutritious foods.

“The bipartisan Senior Nutrition Task Force Act is an important step towards tearing down those barriers and making sure our seniors and adults with disabilities get the food they need to live long, healthy, and independent lives,” he says.

The bill has been endorsed by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Bipartisan Policy Center, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Read more about:

Legislation

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

75°F

Partly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 84º

Night 73º

5.76 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 19, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 19, 2023Farm Progress America, July 19, 2023
Jul 19, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 18, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 18, 2023Farm Progress America, July 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023Farm Progress America, July 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE