Farm Progress

Bill increases support for sustainable aviation fuelBill increases support for sustainable aviation fuel

Crocket, Miller co-sponsoring Farm to Fuselage Act

Joshua Baethge

August 21, 2023

2 Min Read
Shadow of plane flying over green agriculture field
Scharfsinn86/Getty Images

Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D- Texas, and Max Millier, R- Ohio, filed a bill on Friday to increase federal support for sustainable aviation fuel. The Farm to Fuselage Act aims to help sustainable aviation fuel producers receive more equitable payouts from USDA. It would also eliminate regulations that dissuade farmers from growing sustainable fuel feedstock on otherwise fallow land.

"Farmers are feeling the effects of unprecedented drought conditions,” Crockett says. “Workers in every sector are experiencing harms to their health, and are even dying, because of this heat. In response, many airlines are making commendable commitments to transition to sustainable aviation fuel, but to do that we have got to address two big hurdles.”

According to her, the first hurdle is making sure the U.S. is producing enough sustainable aviation fuel to meet the growing demand. The second is making sure farmers have the tools they need to profitably produce sustainable aviation fuel feedstock.

Crockett’s Dallas congressional district includes Dallas Love Field Airport, where Southwest Airlines is headquartered. That carrier has plans to replace 10% of its jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Its long-term goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050. Crocket says she “absolutely wants to make sure” she can help advance sustainable aviation fuels to make those goals more easily attainable.

The Farm to Fuselage Act would add more sustainable aviation fuel experts to USDA boards. It would also mandate bio-based USDA education programs include information on sustainable aviation fuels and remove hurdles to farmers receiving Biomass Crop Assistance Program funds for feedstock. USDA would also be directed to provide Congress with additional recommendations for removing barriers to sustainable aviation fuel production.

Rep. Miller says farm-to-fly programs will play a crucial role in ensuring American farmers have new and robust markets for their agricultural products in the future. He believes the bill will help further that goal.

"This is good for our agriculture and rural economies, and it is good for American consumers, who are sure to benefit from more American energy production,” Miller says.

Read more about:

Renewable Fuels

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

84°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 91º

Night 73º

7.06 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progres Show
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, Aug. 21, 2023Farm Progress America, Aug. 21, 2023
Aug 21, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 18, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 18, 2023Farm Progress America, August 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 17, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 17, 2023Farm Progress America, August 17, 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE