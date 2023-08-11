Farm Progress

16 state attorneys general press Congress on EATS Act16 state attorneys general press Congress on EATS Act

Proposed law counters California Prop 12.

Joshua Baethge

August 11, 2023

2 Min Read
farrowing crate with sow and piglets
Getty Images

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says California needs to “keep their hands off our bacon.” She made the remark after crafting a letter signed by 16 state attorneys general calling on Congress to pass the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, commonly referred to as the EATS Act.

In the Aug. 9 letter addressed to party leaders in the House and Senate, the group of top state legal officials contends the EATS Act will give states the tools they need to protect farmers and ranchers.

“Our states support letting individuals buy the animal products they want and to allow states to lawfully regulate livestock production within their own borders,” the letter says.

The EATS Act is a bi-cameral Republican-led bill that would prohibit states from imposing laws impacting the process of producing or selling agricultural goods from other states. It was introduced in June following the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to uphold California Proposition 12. That law, which California voters approved in 2018, set more stringent animal confinement requirements.

According to the attorneys general, Congress should address this law and prevent states like California from regulating farmers and ranchers across the country. That means preserving the right of state and local governments to regulate agriculture within their jurisdictions. They note that 20 states signed a Supreme Court brief against the California law. Eleven state governors recently issued their own joint statement calling for action against Prop. 12.

Related:Congress takes on Prop 12

“America’s pork production is nationwide and relies on coordination across the country. One state, or even a few states, should not upend that system,” the attorneys general’s letter continues. “And California is learning the wrong lesson—that it can dictate, and that the nation must follow. Given the direct impact California’s Prop 12 has on interstate commerce, Congress should pass the EATS Act.”

In addition to Iowa, attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia also signed the letter.

Read more about:

Prop 12Legislation

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

88°F

Partly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 82º

Night 71º

13.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 11, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 11, 2023Farm Progress America, August 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023
Aug 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023
Aug 9, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE