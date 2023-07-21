Injuries and deaths involving agricultural confined spaces rose nearly 41% last year, according to a report from Purdue University. The university’s annual summary found 83 cases in 2022, compared to 59 instances the year before. Of those, 24 were fatal.

More than half of the cases last year involved grain bins, which is the highest number of reported grain entrapments in more than a decade. Of the reported entrapment cases in 2022, nearly 36% resulted in a death, which is lower than the five-year average.

To help educate those in the ag industry, three grain bin and manure pit safety sessions are being held in Michigan later this month. The events, sponsored by Michigan Farm Bureau, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan, MSU Extension and Michigan Corn, are planned July 25-27.

Sessions include the following:

Michigan Agricultural Commodities. 2 to 5 p.m. July 25, 7115 Maple Valley Road, Brown City, Mich.

Clinton County Fairgrounds. 2 to 5 p.m. July 26, 800 W. Sickles St., St Johns, Mich.

Berlin Fairgrounds. 2 to 5 p.m. July 27, 2008 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, Mich.

Registration is free and required for each event. Click here to sign up.

Researchers noted that more cases of nonfatal injuries may be getting press coverage, but also said there is an increased level of training taking place for first responders on “more effective” rescue strategies.

“It appears, however, that the overall frequency of these incidents, even though it has leveled off over the past six years, is reflecting little significant improvement from current prevention efforts,” the report stated.

Purdue researchers noted that nearly all cases involving grain bins they examined for 2022 involved grain that was non-flowing due to spoilage.

“Contributing factors included attempting to store grain at moisture content levels above 14%, improper in-bin drying practices such as rewetting grain using moist outside air, and leaks in the structure that allowed moisture to have access to dry grain,” according to the report.

“In other words, far more grain-related entrapments could have been prevented [and lives saved] by promoting proper storage techniques than could be achieved with providing training on emergency grain rescue strategies.”

Other incidents involved manure storage, entanglements inside confined spaces, falls from confined space structures, and grain dust explosions or fires.

Source: Purdue University, MFB