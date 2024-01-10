Worried about cyber thieves hacking your computer or devising hard-to-resist phishing schemes? If so, attend the Cybersecurity on the Farm Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Iowa State University in Ames.

Cybersecurity is a huge concern for agriculture, as the industry is one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors for national security and the U.S. economy. This new conference will provide farmers an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns with cybersecurity experts. Session speakers will include:

James Hoflen, an adviser with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Doug Jacobson, director of Iowa State’s Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach

Lisa Irlbeck, marketing director at Availa Bank and member of the Federal Trade Commission’s Fraud Prevention Group

“Between weather, disease and prices, now I’m supposed to worry about cyber, too?” Hoflen asks.

And you should, he says. “All businesses are targets, including farms. Learn what actionable steps you can take to help protect yourself and your farm at this conference.”

Another panel will address strategies for securing financial data. Panelists will include:

Rex Earl, chief security officer for Farm Credit Services of America

Megan Wheelock, information security officer at John Deere Financial

Scott Zurborg, risk management and information security officer at Availia Bank

Another session will examine how to avoid phishing, fake invoices and other email scams. Bobby Martens, ISU professor of supply chain management and cooperatives, will moderate the panel with guest speakers:

Eric Hoefing, director of technology at Key Cooperative

Susanna Stout, general manager at Solentra, an agri-food technology company

Representative from Pratum, an information security consulting firm

“It is important for everyone to understand the role they play in protecting their organization’s data, especially when it comes to receiving and sending emails,” Stout says. “We are especially careful when using email to communicate with our customers and are constantly looking for ways to make sure their data is secure.”

The day’s last session will deal with cybersecurity for the online agricultural marketplace. It will help farmers understand how to keep themselves and their customers safe when selling through online platforms. Panelists will include:

Megan Renkle, manager of Des Moines, Iowa, Downtown Farmers Market

Mark Pleis, owner of Pleis Farms LLC and T.E. Alderman’s

Online registration is available through Jan. 10 for $40.

This conference is being offered by the ISU Extension and Outreach farm management team and the ISU Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach. Sponsors include Cybersecurity for Smart Agriculture, a project funded by the Office of the President at ISU, USDA North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Farm Credit Services of America, and Iowa State’s Ag Decision Maker.

Source: Iowa State University Extension