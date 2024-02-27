Hot topics coming up at ISU research farm meetings

Two of Iowa’s agricultural research farms will host their annual meetings in March, with Iowa State University Extension specialists discussing progress at the farms and information on cropping practices.

The Southeast Iowa Ag Research Association will have its meeting on March 7 at Crawfordsville, and the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experiment Association’s meeting will be March 13 near Nashua.

Southeast Iowa meeting

The Southeast Iowa Ag Research Association, in partnership with ISU, oversees the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, 3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville.

The March 7 meeting will feature the following:

presentation on achieving high-yielding soybeans with Mark Licht, ISU Extension cropping systems specialist

update from Tim Goode, ISU research farms general manager; and Kendall Lamkey, associate dean for facilities and operations for the research farms

research farm update from Cody Schneider, farm superintendent

presentation on nitrogen-fixing biologicals in corn with Dave Franzen, North Dakota State University Extension soil fertility specialist

discussion on turning the corner with soybean cyst nematode by Greg Tylka, ISU Extension nematologist

Registration and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 2:30 p.m. Following the conclusion, the Southeast Iowa Ag Research Association board of directors will meet. Lunch will be served at the meeting and is free to association members and is $10 for non-members.

To become a member or renew membership, the cost is $25 for five years. Checks can be made to SEIARA and sent to ISU Extension Johnson County Office, 33109 Old Highway 218 S., Iowa City, IA 52246, or can be paid at the meeting.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to preregister online by March 1, or by calling the Johnson County Extension office at 319-337-2145. Registration isn’t required but helps with a head count for lunch.

Special thanks to Hills Bank and Trust for helping support this meeting. Certified crop advisers can earn continuing education units for attending. For more information, contact Ryan Drollette at [email protected] or 319-337-2145, Clarabell Probasco at [email protected] or 641-664-2730, Virgil Schmitt at [email protected] or 563-263-5701, or Rebecca Vittetoe at [email protected] or 319-653-4811.

CROP TOPICS: The Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will hold its annual meeting and crop production update March 13 on the ISU farm near Nashua.

Northeast Iowa meeting

The Northeast Iowa Ag Research Association meeting March 13 is at ISU’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm, near Nashua.

The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with the board meeting. These presentations will then be given at the Borlaug Learning Center:

David Miller, chief economist for Decision Innovation Solutions, offer his presentation titled “Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Ethanol, What Iowa Has to Gain (or Lose).”

Mark Licht, ISU Extension agronomist, will discuss research findings of short-stature corn.

Ken Pecinovsky, farm superintendent, will review 2023 research trial results conducted at the.

Michael Castellano, ISU professor, will offer an update of the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative.

The meeting is free to the public. A free lunch will be provided, sponsored by Beck’s. Following Castellano’s presentation, the association’s board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for four free CCA credits.

Directions to the farm: From Nashua at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Avenue, go south 1 mile to 290th Street and then east 0.2 mile to the farm. For more information, call ISU agronomist Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.

Upcoming field days

ISU manages 15 different research farms scattered throughout the state. The Iowa State farms are used for teaching, research and Extension projects.

Learn more about ISU’s research farms on the Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms website. Information about upcoming field days for 2024 will be available.

Swoboda is editor emeritus of Wallaces Farmer.