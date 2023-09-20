by Rob Clark

For the past five weeks, Michigan Sugar grower-owner and co-op board director Mike Leen has been hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital, where he is awaiting a heart transplant.

It's a tough situation, but it’s made even more trying by the fact that, as a farmer, harvest is what Leen and his fellow growers look forward to all summer.

Thankfully, in a cooperative, you're never alone.

So, earlier this week, a group of Michigan Sugar's grower-owners began talking about how to lend a hand and harvest and transport Mike's 35 acres of sugarbeets — grown in a field off Walker Road, south of Carsonville in Sanilac County — for slicing.

The discussions were led by growers Matt Frostic and Rod Bednaryczk and quickly grew to include co-op board secretary Clint Stoutenburg and others.

Getting to work

A group of volunteers assembled Sept. 7 to dig the beets. Matt Frostic contributed a harvester, as did Mike Van Norman from ROPA North America. The Gerstenberger family lent two beet carts for the effort.

Throughout the day, many stopped by to lend a hand and show their support, including Dan Gerstenberger, Tyler Mitchell, Leen’s son Matt, Andy Finkral and Andy Bernia of ACH Seeds, Jeff Eager and Christy Gordon from the nonprofit organization Ag Community Relief, which provided pizza for the crew.

The 35 acres of beets were piled on the side of the field and were loaded the first week of September using Clint Stoutenburg's MAUS. According to Rod Bednaryczk, there are between 30 and 40 growers who have committed trucks to transport the beets to Michigan Sugar's factory in Croswell.

Leen says he is overwhelmed by the show of support from his Michigan Sugar family and others.

"It is humbling," he says. "I am so blessed to be part of it. I always knew there were good people in the world and in the ag industry, but this is unbelievable. Everyone is concerned and it is such a blessing, a huge blessing. I have so much gratitude. ... Everyone, I can't name them all, has been wonderful."

Reagan Sprague has set up a Go Fund Me account to help raise money for the Leen family to offset some of their expenses.

Find the Go Fund Me account at gofundme.com. The fund has generated 226 donations totaling more than $27,000.

Leen and his wife, Julie, live in Carsonville and have four children — Matt, Hannah, Nicholas and Jacob.

