States taking farm-to-school grant requests

States on the West Coast have set April deadlines for applications for farm-to-school grants meant to boost access for schoolchildren to fresh, locally grown produce.

Request deadlines set by state agriculture agencies are April 4 in California, April 10 in Oregon and April 15 in Washington.

The grants for purchasing, infrastructure and technical assistance are available to child nutrition programs, including schools, childcare, and early learning services. In all, $500,000 is available for the 2023-24 biennium in Oregon and $300,000 is set aside in the second half of the biennium in Washington.

In California, the state Department of Food and Agriculture will make a total of up-to $52.8 million available via four funding tracks. The amount of funds awarded in each funding track will depend on the number of competitive applications received in each funding track.

For more information about the grants and how to apply, click here for Washington, here for Oregon and here for California.

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture, Oregon Department of Agriculture, California Department of Food and Agriculture