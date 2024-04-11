indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Golden Days: Old-time tractors and equipment head to Rushville, Ind., in August.

Tom J. Bechman, Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer

April 11, 2024

A woman driving a Massey-Harris Pony tractor
FORERUNNER OF HOBBY TRACTOR: This woman proudly drives a Massey-Harris Pony tractor in the 2023 Pioneer Engineers Club tractor parade in Rushville, Ind. Photos by Tom J. Bechman

Do you like seeing old tractors and farm implements in action? How about watching a two-hour tractor parade? Or maybe you want to take your older, prized tractor and implements and participate. Whatever the case, Rushville, Ind., is the place to be Aug. 1-4 for the 76th annual reunion of the Pioneer Engineers Club of Indiana.

The club formed in 1948 to preserve the tradition and knowledge of farming techniques, including old-time threshing rings. They come to life every year at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, 3 miles south of Rushville at 3703 South County Road 200 West. Events besides threshing include plowing demonstrations and other fieldwork; log sawing; tractor parades Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and much more.

You can also visit a large flea market and find plenty of food for sale. Admission is $10 per person daily or $20 for the entire week. Children under 12 are free. Camping is available. For more details, visit pioneerengineers.com or call Tracy Porter at 765-969-3937.

This year’s reunion will feature Massey-Harris tractors, with the event hosting the Indiana Massey-Harris collectors group. It will also feature Gaar-Scott steam engines. Here is a look at two Massey-Harris models that appeared in the 2023 daily parades.

Massey-Harris Pony. According to tractordata.com, the Massey-Harris Pony, technically called the Pony 11, was made from 1947 to 1954 at the Canadian company’s factory in Woodstock, Ontario. Forerunner of the subcompact utility tractor, it had about 10.5 hp at the drawbar and 11.5 hp off the belt.

The Pony was smooth running, featuring a 1-liter, four-cylinder Continental engine. It had only three forward speeds, and the gas tank held just 7 gallons. Massey-Harris also made an industrial version, the Pony 14.

A woman driving a Massey-Harris 30 tractor in a parade

READY FOR WORK: This Massey-Harris 30 and its owners participated in the 2023 Pioneer Engineers Club tractor parade. Massey-Harris will be one of the featured companies at this year’s event.

Massey-Harris 30. The Massey-Harris 101 Junior gave way to the MH 30 in 1946. It was produced in Racine, Wis., until 1952, when it was replaced in the lineup by the MH 33, little brother to the ever-popular Massey-Harris 44. Information from tractordata.com indicates that over 32,000 of these tractors were built. In 1952, you could have bought one for $2,065.

The company claimed 21 hp at the drawbar, but the tractor generated over 26 hp in testing, plus 33 PTO hp and over 34 hp on the belt. It was powered by a 2.7-liter Continental engine, considerably bigger than the engine on the Pony.

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

