Do you like seeing old tractors and farm implements in action? How about watching a two-hour tractor parade? Or maybe you want to take your older, prized tractor and implements and participate. Whatever the case, Rushville, Ind., is the place to be Aug. 1-4 for the 76th annual reunion of the Pioneer Engineers Club of Indiana.

The club formed in 1948 to preserve the tradition and knowledge of farming techniques, including old-time threshing rings. They come to life every year at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, 3 miles south of Rushville at 3703 South County Road 200 West. Events besides threshing include plowing demonstrations and other fieldwork; log sawing; tractor parades Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and much more.

You can also visit a large flea market and find plenty of food for sale. Admission is $10 per person daily or $20 for the entire week. Children under 12 are free. Camping is available. For more details, visit pioneerengineers.com or call Tracy Porter at 765-969-3937.

Featured tractors

This year’s reunion will feature Massey-Harris tractors, with the event hosting the Indiana Massey-Harris collectors group. It will also feature Gaar-Scott steam engines. Here is a look at two Massey-Harris models that appeared in the 2023 daily parades.

Massey-Harris Pony. According to tractordata.com, the Massey-Harris Pony, technically called the Pony 11, was made from 1947 to 1954 at the Canadian company’s factory in Woodstock, Ontario. Forerunner of the subcompact utility tractor, it had about 10.5 hp at the drawbar and 11.5 hp off the belt.

The Pony was smooth running, featuring a 1-liter, four-cylinder Continental engine. It had only three forward speeds, and the gas tank held just 7 gallons. Massey-Harris also made an industrial version, the Pony 14.

READY FOR WORK: This Massey-Harris 30 and its owners participated in the 2023 Pioneer Engineers Club tractor parade. Massey-Harris will be one of the featured companies at this year’s event.

Massey-Harris 30. The Massey-Harris 101 Junior gave way to the MH 30 in 1946. It was produced in Racine, Wis., until 1952, when it was replaced in the lineup by the MH 33, little brother to the ever-popular Massey-Harris 44. Information from tractordata.com indicates that over 32,000 of these tractors were built. In 1952, you could have bought one for $2,065.

The company claimed 21 hp at the drawbar, but the tractor generated over 26 hp in testing, plus 33 PTO hp and over 34 hp on the belt. It was powered by a 2.7-liter Continental engine, considerably bigger than the engine on the Pony.