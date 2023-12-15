Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

Groups receive funds from CalAgPlate programGroups receive funds from CalAgPlate program

Agency awards $195,838 for ag educational programs.

Farm Press Staff

December 15, 2023

1 Min Read
FFA jackets
FFA jackets.Tim Hearden

California has given out $195,838 in the latest round of grants to agricultural education from the CalAgPlate program, which enables residents to purchase special-interest license plates to raise funds for the effort.

Since its inception, CalAgPlace has raised over $2 million to support agricultural education and leadership development, according to the state Department of Food and Agriculture.

Current recipients include:

California FFA. A $166,000 grant will support program development in 360 school FFA chapters statewide and provide leadership instruction to 103,280 student members.

California Association of Winegrape Growers. A $9,908 award will fund collaborative efforts between CAWG and the FFA as students will learn the significance of preserving ecosystems by constructing owl boxes.

Merced Stone Ridge FFA. The chapter will receive separate awards of $9,933 and $9,997, respectively, for projects that give junior high and high school students experience with hot metal work and provide a socially disadvantaged school access to agricultural skills.

More information is available at http://www.cdfa.ca.gov/egov/calagplate/.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

40°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 52º

Night 38º

5.92 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

soybean harvest
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023

Dec 14, 2023

ocean shipping vessel
Farm Policy
Farm Progress America, Dec. 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 13, 2023

Dec 13, 2023

Farm Life
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023

Dec 12, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW