California has given out $195,838 in the latest round of grants to agricultural education from the CalAgPlate program, which enables residents to purchase special-interest license plates to raise funds for the effort.

Since its inception, CalAgPlace has raised over $2 million to support agricultural education and leadership development, according to the state Department of Food and Agriculture.

Current recipients include:

California FFA. A $166,000 grant will support program development in 360 school FFA chapters statewide and provide leadership instruction to 103,280 student members.

California Association of Winegrape Growers. A $9,908 award will fund collaborative efforts between CAWG and the FFA as students will learn the significance of preserving ecosystems by constructing owl boxes.

Merced Stone Ridge FFA. The chapter will receive separate awards of $9,933 and $9,997, respectively, for projects that give junior high and high school students experience with hot metal work and provide a socially disadvantaged school access to agricultural skills.

More information is available at http://www.cdfa.ca.gov/egov/calagplate/.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture