by Colby Sharples-Terry

The Santa Fe Trail, a historic route that played a pivotal role in connecting the U.S. with the Southwest, is dotted with fascinating attractions as it winds through Kansas.

This iconic trail stretched from Missouri to Santa Fe, N.M., and was a vital commercial and cultural link during the 19th century. Today, the Kansas portion of the Santa Fe Trail offers a journey into the past, with numerous attractions that showcase the rich history and diverse culture of the region.

Council Grove, Kan., holds a rich tapestry of history as a key stop along the historic Santa Fe Trail. Established in 1825, the town became a vital rendezvous point for traders, pioneers and Native American nations. Its name is from the council meetings between the Osage and Kansa tribes, brokered by Seth Hays, the city's founder.

However, it was the Santa Fe Trail that truly defined Council Grove's significance. As a crucial midpoint on the trail, the town provided weary travelers with essential supplies, rest and a chance to engage in commerce. The iconic Last Chance Store, built in 1857, stands as a testament to this era, having served as a vital trading post and witness to the westward expansion.

Today, Council Grove proudly preserves its Santa Fe Trail heritage, allowing visitors to walk in the footsteps of pioneers and explore the town's enduring connection to this historic route.

For a comprehensive understanding of the Santa Fe Trail's history, the Santa Fe Trail Center in Larned, Kan., is a must-visit destination. This museum showcases artifacts, exhibits and interactive displays that detail the challenges faced by pioneers and traders along the trail.

Visitors can explore the reconstructed buildings, including a sod house and a one-room schoolhouse, to get a sense of life on the trail during its heyday.

PAWNEE ROCK: Once a landmark for weary travelers along the Santa Fe Trail, Pawnee Rock today is marked by a memorial commemorating its place in Kansas history.

Pawnee Rock, a striking geological formation along the Santa Fe Trail, offers breathtaking views of the Kansas prairie. This historic landmark marked the halfway point on the trail and served as a lookout point for pioneers and traders, providing a vantage point to spot approaching wagons and potential dangers.

Today, visitors can hike to the top of Pawnee Rock and imagine the expansive landscapes that early travelers beheld, making it a perfect spot for both history enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Originally established to protect travelers along the Santa Fe Trail, Fort Larned has been meticulously preserved and is now a National Historic Site. The fort's well-preserved buildings — including barracks, officers' quarters and a hospital — offer a glimpse into military life during the trail's active years.

Ranger-led programs and events bring the history of Fort Larned to life, allowing visitors to step back in time and experience the challenges faced by those stationed at this vital outpost.

SECURITY: Fort Larned, located in western Kansas, provided travelers on the Santa Fe Trail security. Today, it has been meticulously restored and is a National Historic Site that tells the story of those who braved the Santa Fe Trail.

The Santa Fe Trail in Kansas is a treasure trove of history and culture, with attractions that cater to a diverse range of interests. From the bustling historic streets of Council Grove to the serene beauty of Pawnee Rock and the educational experiences offered by museums such as the Santa Fe Trail Center, the trail invites visitors to step into the shoes of those who once traversed this iconic route.

Whether you are a history buff, nature lover or simply seeking a unique travel experience, the Santa Fe Trail in Kansas promises a journey through time and a deeper understanding of America's westward expansion.

Sharples-Terry is public relations and communications manager for Kansas Tourism.