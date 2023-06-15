Farmers are more connected through electronics — especially cellphones — than ever before. According to a recent Farm Progress social media survey, cellphones are becoming an important business tool for many farmers.

Almost half of the farmers who participated in the study (46%) report using social media for work or business at least once a week, and only 33% say they do not use social media for work or business.

Of all respondents, 69% access social media at least once a week for personal use.

The research finds farmers access a variety of resources through social media, including articles, photos, video content, podcasts and more. Younger farmers signal they are likely to interact with a wider variety of content types, while farmers 65 and older say they are most likely to interact with short articles.

Social media platforms are also becoming more popular for streaming, education and news.

Phones become pocket multitool

Among respondents who use the internet on a daily basis, 81% report using their cellphones. Mobile applications provide a variety of tools at the click of a touchscreen. In fact, 59% of farmers say they prefer using a mobile app for websites they frequently visit.

Of the farmers who report using mobile apps:

71% use news apps

70% use email or messaging apps

49% use education apps

36% use social media apps

Interestingly, 59% of app users use them for tools related to their work, including pricing tools, inventory and marketing conditions.

The age gap

Despite more farmers engaging on social media, significant differences still exist between age groups. The Farm Progress social media survey categorized respondents into three categories: under 45, 45-64, and 65 or older.

Younger respondents are more likely than older respondents to use their phone to access the internet, with 97% of farmers under 45 reporting using their phone to access the internet.

In general, the younger respondents are more likely to access educational content and get news through a social media channel, while the oldest group is the least likely to use social media for these purposes.

Digital trends

Based on over 1,000 farmer responses to the Farm Progress survey conducted between March 30 and April 15, 2022, here are some overall trends:

Most frequented social media platform: Facebook

Most popular content type: short articles, blogs

Least popular content type: interactive games, quizzes

Most trusted for information and news: YouTube

Least trusted for information and news: TikTok

Most popular mobile tool for news alerts: email

Most popular streaming service: YouTube

Most common home internet service: Verizon

