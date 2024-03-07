Farm Progress editor and family inducted into Arizona Farm and Ranch Hall of Fame

Brent Murphree, senior editor at Delta Farm Press, and his family were recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the state's agricultural history as they were inducted into the Arizona Farm and Ranch Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition highlights their enduring legacy and significant contributions to the agriculture of Arizona.

Established in 2007, the Arizona Farm and Ranch Hall of Fame has honored 121 individuals hailing from all corners of the state, from Navajo Nation to Douglas, Parker and Safford. The organization recognizes families, agribusiness professionals and educators who have created a significant and enduring agricultural legacy for future generations. The Murphree family award comes as part of the 17th Annual Farm and Ranch Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Wigwam Resort and Spa.

Brent’s grandparents, Pat, Sr. and Frances, both came to Arizona in the early 1900s and settled in the Chandler area, farming and raising their family. Pat, Sr. worked for a large area farm company, as well as managing the family’s own operation. Frances’ family owned a dairy outside of the community before she married Pat, Sr.

Pat, Jr. and Pennee Murphree, Brent's parents, actively managed their farm in Maricopa, Arizona. Brent partnered with his parents and his sister, Julie, on the main family farm. His brothers Patrick and Curt were also active partners in additional farmland the family leased in the Maricopa area.

They cultivated a wide variety of crops, including cotton, alfalfa, grains and pistachio trees. In addition to running their own farm, Pat assumed an additional role as a manager at the University of Arizona's Maricopa Agricultural Center, known as "Big MAC," illustrating his knowledge and commitment to the agricultural sector.

Brent worked over 20 years for the cotton industry, continuing his family's tradition in agriculture, before beginning work at Farm Progress. His passion for farming, coupled with his dedication and extensive understanding of the subject matter, has proven invaluable in serving our audience of growers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals.

"I am deeply honored that our family has been recognized in this way by the Arizona Farm and Ranch Hall of Fame," said Brent Murphree. "The recognition not only underscores the Murphree family’s commitment to agriculture but also highlights the vital role that farming and ranching play in Arizona. I am proud to carry on my family's legacy of hardworking and innovative agriculture through my work at Farm Progress.”