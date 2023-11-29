Sponsored By
Deadline nears to nominate 2024 Master Agriculturists

Nominations are due Dec. 5.

Fran O'Leary

November 29, 2023

Master Farmer Medallion
RICH HISTORY: The Master Agriculturist program began in Wisconsin in 1930. The 2024 winners will be selected by a committee of industry leaders and honored March 27 at a luncheon at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, March 26-28.Farm progress

In 2024, Wisconsin Agriculturist will again honor Wisconsin farmers who have demonstrated outstanding farm management skills while also taking active leadership roles in their communities.

The Master Agriculturist awards are made to honor not only the selected individuals but also their families.

The 2023 Master Agriculturists are Marty Hallock of Mondovi, Eric and Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Jim and Robin Seaquist of Ellison Bay, and Roger and Tammy Weiland of Columbus.

The Master Agriculturist program has a rich history dating back 94 years to 1930, when the magazine first started honoring top Wisconsin farmers.

To have a nomination form mailed or emailed to you, call the Wisconsin Agriculturist editorial office at 920-960-9635, or email [email protected].

Deadline is Dec. 5

Nominations must be postmarked by Dec. 5. Letters of recommendation help strengthen the nomination and should be included. Agronomists, Extension ag agents, nutritionists, veterinarians, neighbors and clergy members are good sources to request to write a letter of recommendation.

Farmers previously nominated who haven’t been named Master Agriculturists need a letter sent requesting their nomination be considered for 2023.

Winners will be selected by a committee of industry leaders and honored March 27 at a luncheon at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, which is March 26-28. Winners also will be featured in the March issue of Wisconsin Agriculturist. Past winners will be invited to attend the 2024 Master Agriculturist awards program and luncheon.

Take a few minutes and nominate somebody you believe should receive the award. Nomination forms and letters of recommendation should be returned to: Wisconsin Agriculturist, P.O. Box 236, Brandon, WI 53919.

Master Agriculturists

Fran O'Leary

Fran O'Leary

Wisconsin Agriculturist Editor

Even though Fran was born and raised on a farm in Illinois, she has spent most of her life in Wisconsin. She moved to the state when she was 18 years old and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

Fran has 25 years of experience writing, editing and taking pictures. Before becoming editor of the Wisconsin Agriculturist in 2003, she worked at Johnson Hill Press in Fort Atkinson as a writer and editor of farm business publications and at the Janesville Gazette in Janesville as farm editor and feature writer. Later, she signed on as a public relations associate at Bader Rutter in Brookfield, and served as managing editor and farm editor at The Reporter, a daily newspaper in Fond du Lac.

