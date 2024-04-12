This past winter never kicked into gear in the Midwest.

Tom J. Bechman, Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer

April 12, 2024

Snow covering pine needles on a tre
HEAVY DUSTING: This scene in late February was after the heaviest snow of the winter in central Indiana. Measuring in at over 4 inches, it accounted for about half of the entire season’s snowfall. Tom J. Bechman

If the Grinch stole Christmas, who stole Old Man Winter? Someone certainly kidnapped him this past winter season. At least that’s how the data appears when you look at summaries from the Midwest for climatological winter, which includes December, January and February.

Yes, there was a cold outbreak here and there, including a long week in the deep freeze across much of the Midwest in January. “Yet overall, we saw a very mild winter, especially in terms of snowfall,” says Beth Hall, director of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, located at Purdue University.

Hall says lower-than-average snowfall totals weren’t a surprise. In fact, they were predicted by most long-term weather forecasters. An El Niño was in play, and El Niño winters in the Midwest are often warmer than average, which often means less snow than average.

What no one can predict ahead of time, however, Hall notes, is how intense a trend will be once it plays out. Will it be just a little below normal or a lot? In this case, the prediction was right on target, and the trend was skewed far to the low side.

What weather data says

Here are some facts and figures from the 2023-24 climatological winter that prove it was extreme.

  • The mean temperature in Indiana was 35.8 degrees F — 5.3 degrees above normal and second warmest ever.

  • The warmest winter in Indiana occurred in 1931-32, with a mean temp of 37.4 degrees, 1.6 degrees warmer than this winter.

  • Across the entire Midwest, this was the warmest winter on record.

  • For the first time ever recorded, the Midwest mean winter temperature was above freezing, at 32.7 degrees.

  • Departure above normal was far greater in several other Midwest states than in Indiana: Minnesota, 11.2; Wisconsin, 9.7; Iowa, 7.9; Michigan, 7.7; and Illinois, 5.9. Departures above normal in remaining Midwest states were Ohio, 5.6; Missouri, 4.8; and Kentucky, 3.3.

  • Precipitation across the Midwest was 0.12 inch below normal.

  • Indiana precipitation was 0.18 inch below normal.

  • Many areas in Indiana ran 5 to 10 inches below normal on snowfall; some areas were as much as 10 to 25 inches below normal.

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center also computes something called the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index, Hall says. It quantifies winter severity by assigning values to intensity and persistence of cold weather, amount of snow, and persistence of snow on the ground.

When data was plotted on a historical graph, the 2023-24 winter season for Indianapolis was one of the mildest on record, Hall concludes.

Read more about:

Weather

About the Author(s)

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

