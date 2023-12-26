Sponsored By
Will your farm survive after you?Will your farm survive after you?

Planning for transition is one of the hot topics at the Farm Futures Business Summit, set for Jan. 9-11 in Coralville, Iowa.

Pam Caraway

December 26, 2023

You’re a first-, second-, sixth-generation farmer. Whether you started the farm or your great-great-great grandpa on your mother’s side was the first to till the land, chances are good you want to see that farm continue after you’re gone.

Since we all know a goal is just a dream until you create a plan, one of the panel discussions at the 2024 Farm Futures Business Summit, set for Jan. 9 to 11, focuses on how to successfully transition your farm to the next generation. Family Dynamics: Farm Transition Conversation Starters for a Multi-Generation Family Business is on the schedule for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jan. 11.

Panel moderator Mike Downey, co-owner of Iowa-based Next Gen Ag Advocates and an associate at Farm Financial Strategies, each year helps create transition plans for 50 or so farmers.

“I don’t think I’ve met one farmer who doesn’t say they’d like to see their farm continue and stay in the family,” Downey said.

And yet, Downey points out, with 85% of farmers now checking off birthdays above 65, only one-third of all farmers have a succession plan in place.

For those who need a plan, or those thinking about creating a plan, three farmers will share their thoughts and tips on a successful transition strategy. In addition to Downey, the panel includes:

  • Scott McPheeters, Gothenburg, Neb.

    • McPheeters, the sixth generation on the family operation, farms with two sons. He and his wife have four grown children.

  • Ben Riensche, Jesup, Iowa.

    • Riensche has four grown children and farms with a son and son-in-law. He is the sixth generation on the farm.

  • Roger Safranek, Merna, Neb.

    • Four generations contribute to the operation, of which 160 acres is family ground that was homesteaded in 1882. He farms with one of his two sons and two grandsons plan to return to the farm after college.

The Farm Futures Business Summit not only focuses on legacy planning, but also includes presentations and conversation on finances, labor and other strategic aspects of ag business. To register, visit https://register.farmfuturessummit.com/.

