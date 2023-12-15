Sponsored By
Michigan Farmer Logo

USDA accepting online farm loan applicationsUSDA accepting online farm loan applications

FSA seeks to streamline its processes, improve customer service and expand credit access.

December 15, 2023

3 Min Read
A farmer sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck and using a laptop
ONLINE OPTION: The new online loan platform provides helpful features — including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet and build a farm operating plan. It's also expected to reduce the number of incomplete and withdrawn applications. Jim Craigmyle/Getty Images

USDA has launched an online application for direct loan processing, allowing more than 26,000 customers who apply each year to use an interactive guided online application.

The new online platform provides helpful features — including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet and build a farm operating plan.

This tool is part of a broader effort by USDA’s Farm Service Agency to streamline its processes, improve customer service and expand credit access, Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small says.

“Online services are commonplace in commercial lending, and with USDA Farm Service Agency's new online loan application feature, it is now easier for producers to get the financing they need to start, expand or maintain their operations,” Small says.

The online farm loan application replicates the support an applicant would receive when completing a loan application in person with an FSA farm loan officer, while continuing to provide customers with one-on-one assistance as needed. 

The new tool and other process improvements are also expected to reduce the number of incomplete and withdrawn applications. 

Through a personalized dashboard, borrowers can track the progress of their loan application. It can be accessed on farmers.gov or by completing FSA’s Loan Assistance Tool at farmers.gov/loan-assistance-tool.

To use the online loan application tool, producers must establish a USDA customer account and a USDA Level 2 eAuthentication (“eAuth”) account or a Login.gov account.

For the initial stage, the online application tool is only available for producers who will be, or are currently, operating their farm as an individual.

FSA is expanding the tool's availability to married couples applying jointly and other legal entities in 2024. 

Farm loan improvement efforts 

Small says that FSA has a significant initiative underway to streamline and automate farm loan program customer-facing business processes.

For the more than 26,000 producers who submit a direct loan application to FSA annually, and its 85,000 direct loan borrowers, FSA has made improvements this year, including: 

Small says FSA continues to accept and review individual requests for assistance from qualifying borrowers to avoid delinquency on their direct FSA loans, or those who were unable to make a recent installment or are unable to make their next scheduled installment for installments through Jan. 15.

All requests for assistance must be received by Dec. 31. For more information, or to submit a request for assistance, producers can contact their local USDA service center or visit farmers.gov.  

The Inflation Reduction Act provided $3.1 billion in relief funding for distressed borrowers with certain FSA direct and guaranteed loans and to expedite assistance for those whose agricultural operations are at financial risk.

Small says that USDA has provided about $1.6 billion in assistance to more than 27,000 distressed direct and guaranteed FSA loan borrowers since October 2022.

Source: MFB

Read more about:

Farm Service Agency
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

39°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 53º

Night 33º

6.54 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

soybean harvest
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023

Dec 14, 2023

ocean shipping vessel
Farm Policy
Farm Progress America, Dec. 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 13, 2023

Dec 13, 2023

Farm Life
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023

Dec 12, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW